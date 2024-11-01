Zepto’s Diwali sales surge: Soan papdi, lights, and mithai lead festive orders

Zepto, the quick commerce company led by CEO and co-founder Aadit Palicha, revealed Diwali sales trends that highlighted a massive demand for traditional and festive items across its platform. From Soan Papdi boxes to gift bags, here’s what drove orders this Diwali season.

Zepto reported distributing over seven lakh boxes of Soan Papdi, a Diwali staple often associated with regifting. The dessert, known for being passed from one household to another during the festive season, appeared to find a more permanent home among Zepto’s customer base this year, as households across India placed orders directly.



Gift packaging was a significant part of Zepto’s Diwali appeal, with over 10 lakh gift boxes and 69,000 custom-designed festive bags distributed in orders nationwide. Decorative lights saw a 20x growth in sales. Sales of coins, which are commonly used in rituals and gifting, jumped by nine times compared to last year.

Sales of traditional diyas, or small clay lamps, were up by six times compared to last year’s Diwali season. Indian sweets (mithai) recorded a threefold increase, while candies saw a sevenfold surge.

The figures point to a shift in consumer behaviour, with urban shoppers increasingly turning to platforms like Zepto for both essentials and festive items. The Diwali sales trends offer a window into evolving preferences, showing how digital platforms are becoming key players in seasonal shopping.