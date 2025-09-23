Zoho explained: Products, features, and pricing for Indian businesses

Zoho, India’s homegrown software-as-a-service company, has steadily carved a space for itself as a global competitor to Salesforce and HubSpot. With its focus on affordability, flexibility, and privacy-first policies, the company’s CRM suite continues to be its flagship product. The company also highlights its minimal learning curve and faster implementation speeds, making adoption easier for teams of all sizes.

Here’s a breakdown of Zoho CRM’s pricing tiers in India (billed annually, per user):

• Standard – ₹800

Essentials like mass email, workflows, cadences, sales forecasting, and Office 365 integration.

• Professional – ₹1,400

Adds advanced tools such as CPQ, SalesSignals, inventory management, webhooks, assignment rules, validation rules, and Google Ads integration.

• Enterprise – ₹2,400 (Most popular)

Includes Zoho’s AI assistant Zia, territory management, journey orchestration, approval processes, sandbox environments, and client portals.

• Ultimate – ₹2,600

Expands enterprise features with a custom AI/ML platform, augmented analytics, advanced customisation, unified business insights, and extended feature limits.

Zoho also offers a team-user add-on at ₹400 per user, per month, billed annually, as well as a free edition with three users for small businesses.

While Zoho CRM is the brand’s centrepiece, the company provides a full ecosystem:

• Zoho Bigin: Lightweight CRM for small businesses moving from spreadsheets.

• Zoho Desk: Omnichannel customer support software.

• Zoho CRM Plus: An all-in-one suite for enterprises covering sales, service, and marketing.

Unlike many global rivals, Zoho emphasises its minimal reliance on third parties, with no trackers, no ads, and no data sales. This focus has resonated with businesses wary of hidden costs or data monetisation practices common in the SaaS sector. Over 300,000+ businesses are already using Zoho's tools.