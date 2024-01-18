Zomato aiming for 100% deliveries by EVs in the next decade

In a significant move towards environmental responsibility, Zomato, the popular online food delivery platform, has announced its commitment to achieving 100% deliveries through electric vehicles (EVs) by 2033. This initiative aims to achieve net zero emissions across the entire food ordering and delivery value chain within the next twelve years.

The company unveiled its sustainability goals for the next decade, revealing plans to make all food delivery orders plastic-neutral by employing voluntary recycling measures. Zomato aims to accomplish the delivery of 100 million plastic-free food orders by 2025, showcasing its dedication to reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, commended Zomato and other platforms for aligning with the government's push towards EV adoption. He stated, "From a sustainability perspective, the government’s push towards EV adoption has received a commitment by platforms, including Zomato, that is looking at facilitating 100 per cent deliveries through EVs leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033."

In addition to environmental commitments, Zomato emphasised its focus on supporting gig workers. The company aims to enhance the earning and saving capacity of one million gig workers through initiatives such as upskilling programs, partnerships, and benefit programs. Rakesh Ranjan, CEO – Food Delivery at Zomato, highlighted the transformative impact of gig work on livelihoods in India, stating, "Over the years, gig work has democratised access to livelihoods by reducing entry barriers and providing improved income prospects for lakhs of people in India."

Under the broader sustainability goals, Zomato is set to develop food ordering and delivery solutions tailored for the next billion customers, focusing on affordability, accessibility, assortment, and quality. The company also pledged to support the growth of 300,000 micro, small, and medium restaurant businesses and food entrepreneurs. Furthermore, Zomato aims to bring health and safety knowledge and innovations to its restaurant partners.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unveiled with 200MP camera; see all AI features, specs