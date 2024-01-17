Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unveiled with 200MP camera; see all AI features, specs

Samsung has officially taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This chipset, optimised for Galaxy users, brings a notable boost to AI processing efficiency with its remarkable NPU improvement.

At the heart of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. The Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate promises fluid animations and responsive interactions.

Gamers will find a new level of power in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, thanks to a combination of hardware and software improvements. The smartphone boasts an optimal thermal control system, featuring a vapour chamber 1.9 times larger than its predecessor. This not only improves device surface temperature but also maximises sustained performance power. The integration of ray tracing technology delivers lifelike visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its camera system. There's a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, a 200MP wide camera with OIS, and telephoto cameras featuring 5x and 3x optical zoom options. There's also a 12MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides 12GB + 1TB, 12 + 512GB, or 12 + 256GB memory and storage options.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery. Wired charging, utilising a 45W Adapter, can deliver up to 65% charge in just 30 minutes. The device also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and features Wireless PowerShare, allowing users to share battery power with other compatible devices.

And there's a lot of AI at the heart of the Galaxy S24 series.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation. Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Here's a breakdown of the noteworthy AI functionalities:

Communication Enhancement

- Live Translate: Enables two-way, real-time voice and text translations for phone calls within the native app, eliminating language barriers.

- Interpreter: Provides instant translation of live conversations in a split-screen view, even without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

- Chat Assist: Perfects conversational tones for messages and apps, ensuring clear communication.

- Samsung Keyboard AI: Translates messages in real-time in 13 languages.

- Android Auto Integration: Automatically summarises incoming messages and suggests relevant replies for a safer, connected driving experience.

Organisation Boost

- Note Assist in Samsung Notes: Features AI-generated summaries, template creation for streamlined notes, and cover creation for easy identification.

- Transcript Assist: Utilises AI and Speech-to-Text technology for transcribing, summarising, and translating voice recordings with multiple speakers.

Intuitive Search Experience

- Circle to Search with Google: A gesture-driven search feature allowing users to circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on the screen to access high-quality search results without leaving the app.

ProVisual Engine

- Quad Tele System: Employs a new 5x optical zoom lens for optical-quality performance at various magnification levels.

- Nightography Capabilities: Captures clear photos and videos in low-light conditions with reduced blur.

- AI Editing Tools: Enables simple edits, erase, recompose, remaster, and suggestions for optimisations using Galaxy AI.

- Generative Edit: Fills in image background with generative AI for creative control.

- Instant Slow-mo: Generates additional frames based on movements to slow down action-packed moments in videos.

- Super HDR: Provides lifelike previews before capturing images, ensuring optimal results.

Social Sharing Integration

- HDR Integration with Third-Party Apps: Premium Galaxy S series camera features directly integrate with mobile apps for enhanced social sharing.

- Super HDR in Gallery and Instagram Feed: Displays photos and videos in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, colour, and contrast.

