Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces new feature that lets you track live food orders nationwide

Zomato has rolled out a new feature that lets users see the live order count on the platform. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, announced this update on Twitter, highlighting that users can view the total orders placed across India right after making their own order.

In his tweet, Goyal mentioned that he placed an order around 11 am, and the count had already surpassed 250,000. This new feature aims to add a dynamic and engaging element to the user experience, allowing customers to see real-time activity on the platform.

Deepinder Goyal said, “A cool new update for everyone – You can now see the LIVE order count on @zomato for the day, right after you place your order. I just placed an order at around 11am, and the count was already over 250,000.”

Functionally, there's no difference in the ordering experience for general users on Zomato. The live tracking will gamify the general trend of food deliveries in the country.

Goyal, in response to one follower's claim, said that he had seen around 20 lakh orders at the end of the day on Thursday. However, didn't verify it. The massive scale of orders highlights the growth of food-delivery brands like Zomato and Swiggy.