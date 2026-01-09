Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal issues clarification on ‘Temple’: Says device not yet for sale

Last week, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal came under fire for wearing an unusual device dubbed “Temple”. The so-called health-tech wearable was in discussion among people on social media, influencers, and AIIMS doctors even raised concerns of "bio-hacking" gadgets. Now, to give clarification, Goyal has issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting that Temple is not yet available for sale as it is a work-in-progress for public release.

Goyal in the X post addressed concerned doctors and influencers, saying, “We haven’t made any public commercial announcements about Temple yet. We haven’t released any official device benchmarking data.” He highlighted that the Temple is still in work, and it may take months to bring a public preview if they ever plan to make a commercial release of the wearable.

He added “That’s funny, tbh (to be honest),” highlighting that people on the internet are telling others to avoid purchasing something which has not been fully tested, verified, or approved for performance. In addition, the product has been in conversion, which hasn’t been launched yet. Furthermore, Goyal assured that the company will detail the science behind Temple “if and when we decide to sell.” He added, “Until then, be curious, and cheer Indian startups? Your scepticism is valuable, but at the right time.”

Therefore, Temple remains an attractive product, which is Goyal’s personal venture under Continue Research. Now, we will have to wait and see how this wearable turns out in the future if it goes public, and how it supports Goyal’s anticipated Gravity Ageing Hypothesis theory.