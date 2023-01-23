Zomato customer uncovers shocking Cash-on-Delivery scam by delivery staff

A new food delivery scam has been brought to the surface by a Zomato user. According to the post shared by the consumer, the food delivery personnel offered unethical tips to the user to save money. The post has garnered the attention of other Zomato users as well as the company chief Deepinder Goyal. He assured that the company is aware of the scam and is 'working to plug the loopholes'.

What is Zomato Food Delivery Scam?

Vinay Sati ordered food from Zomato and paid for it online. However, when the delivery person arrived, he suggested that Sati not pay online next time and instead pay cash on delivery (COD) because it would be cheaper.

The delivery person claimed that if the buyer had opted for COD, he would have offered the food for much less than the price that was paid online. He claimed that the user would just have to pay Rs 200 for the entire order that otherwise cost him Rs 800. In addition, the user would have to pay the delivery personnel an additional amount of Rs 200- Rs 300. He would then inform Zomato that the order was left undelivered.

In the same post, he pointed out the scam to Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal who then assured that the team is aware of such incidents and it is working to fix the issue.

Zomato has also faced criticism in the past for inflating bills for online orders, compared to offline orders. Last year a consumer shared a bill comparing it with the offline bill, showing a price difference of around 34 per cent. However, Zomato cleared the issue by claiming that it has no control over final online prices decided by the restaurant and the business owner.

