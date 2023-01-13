‘Deepinder would buy a sports car after every….’: Ashneer Grover on Zomato CEO’s passion for cars

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, recently discussed his passion for luxury cars on the podcast "Vagerah Vagerah." During the session, he asserted that Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, and Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, would purchase cars after every funding round.

The former Shark Tank India judge revealed that he owns four cars. The entrepreneur spoke in detail about his obsession with luxury cars on his podcast, 'Vagerah Vagerah,' and claimed that he was far from the only entrepreneur with a penchant for four-wheelers.

He said: "I am passionate about cars and it's not just me, it's everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato's Deepinder Goyal was obessesed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars)," he added, "He would drive sports cars even 10 years ago."

Grover also stated that Albinder Dhindsa purchased a Range Rover after receiving the funding.

Grover further added, "If I get scratches on a new car, it's bound to keep me upset for a week, but with second-hand cars, they already come with a couple of scratches so a few more won't hurt. But at least I can drive it with ease instead of being too careful with a new car."

The 40-year-old entrepreneur also revealed that he became superstitious about purchasing cars. "I used to feel that unless I buy a car, I won't be able to close a round of funding."

Grover recalled a time when he purchased a used luxury car under the impression that cricketer MS Dhoni owned it. "I bought a GLS (Mercedes-Benz GLS) which was from Jharkhand and had a VIP number and the dealer convinced me to buy it claiming that the vehicle once belonged to Dhoni."

