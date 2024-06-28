Zomato rolls out 'Restaurant Services Hub' feature to all Indian cities; how it works

Zomato has announced a new ‘Restaurant Services Hub’ for its users. This feature offers services related to licensing, taxation, trademarking, restaurant registration, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration and more. In addition to this, Zomato is also offering hiring solutions with an option to outsource the entire process for a seamless restaurant operation.

Zomato is now extending the services to all restaurants across India, irrespective of their arrangement with the food delivery service. Restaurants can now hire staff from Zomato that offer over 1 crore resumes of chefs, restaurant managers, administrative staff and more through listed vendors. In addition to this, they can even fully outsource their hiring processes. They can get pre-screened candidates for final selection and guarantee period for new hires (with assured replacement).

In terms of licensing essentials, they can get FSSAI registration or renewal, do the GST registration and trademark registration for you.

Zomato has also announced to launch multiple services such as POS integrations, hygiene audits, and more to help restaurant partners at every step of their journey right from planning, launching, operating, and scaling their restaurant business.

Zomato Restaurant Services Hub: How it works?

You can get access to Zomato’s Restaurant Services Hub via the actual dining app or Restaurant Partner app. Once you're in the app, look for the designated section for "Restaurant Services Hub. Browse the available services that include Staffing and Licensing.

Now choose the service you need help with. The Hub will likely provide you with a list of vendors for that particular service. You can compare pricing and details offered by different vendors on the Hub and select the vendor that best suits your requirements. Once you've chosen a vendor, you can likely request quotes and finalise the service directly through the Hub.