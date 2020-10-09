Zoom comes up with localised pricing for Indian market; to help it reach bigger audience

Emerged as one of the most popular videos conferencing solutions, US-based Zoom Video Communications, Inc has now introduced localised pricing for the Indian market. With the Zoom plans available in Indian rupee (INR), the move is likely to help Zoom expand its footprint and reach a bigger audience. According to the company, this enhancement will allow users in India to buy their preferred plans and add-ons available on purchase flow.

For Zoom Meetings, the basic personal meeting can host up to 100 participants for up to 40 minutes and continues to be free. The Pro plan for small teams is priced at Rs 13,200 per year per licence. It can also host up to 100 participants with unlimited group meetings, social media streaming and 1 GB cloud recording (per licence). The business plan for small and medium businesses come for Rs17,700 per year per and the licence can host up to 300 participants, single sign-on, cloud recording transcripts, and more.

The large enterprise-ready plan is priced at Rs 17,700 per year per licence and allows you to host up to 500 participants. Companies can also host up to 1,000 participants with an Enterprise+ Plan, unlimited cloud storage, dedicated customer success manager, transcript and more.

Zoom Video Webinar plans are available starting Rs 35,500 per year per licence for 100 attendees. "We are excited to bring the INR buying option to our potential user base in India. Over the last few months, we have seen tremendous growth and support in the market. Our decision to support Indian currency is reinforced by the trust of our customers and we look forward to providing better and more connected services through our platform. India remains a key focus market for Zoom and we will continue striving to grow as an Indian company," says Sameer Raje, India Head, Zoom.

Users will need to choose India as the billing country and can pay using the credit card option. For the initial phase, the users will be limited from seeing or buying Zoom Phone SKU in the purchase flow made via web browsers. The announcement represents Zoom's growing strategic investment and plans to grow in the country. The company has one office in Mumbai so far, with two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. One more data centre is coming up in Bengaluru.

Zoom is currently serving large businesses, government, schools and educational institutes, and individual users -- enabling them to seamlessly collaborate on a simple and secure platform. Under its education segment, Zoom is providing a free platform to 100,000 schools across 25 countries, including 2,300 in India.

