Zuckerberg’s charity ends diversity, equity, and inclusion programs amid policy shift

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), the philanthropic organisation founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, is making a dramatic shift in its operations by eliminating its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) team and halting social advocacy funding. The decision, communicated to employees in an internal email, follows a similar move by Meta, Zuckerberg’s tech giant, which recently shut down its DEI programs.

According to The Guardian, CZI’s chief operating officer Marc Malandro in an email to staff cited regulatory and legal changes as the reason for dismantling the DEIA team. The organisation is also ending its Diverse Slate Practice, which ensured candidates from diverse backgrounds were considered for job openings.

This shift aligns with CZI’s new focus on science philanthropy, particularly in biology and artificial intelligence (AI), Malandro stated. The decision has sparked concerns among employees, especially as Meta has recently taken similar steps, leading to speculation that CZI is aligning with the political climate under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

CZI has also discontinued social advocacy programs, including initiatives related to immigration reform and racial equity. While some multi-year grants will still be honoured, none will support political activism, Malandro clarified.

Additionally, the Science Diversity Leadership awards, which offered $1.15 million grants to underrepresented researchers, have been abruptly cancelled. Applicants who were expecting results this month were informed that the program would no longer continue, without any official explanation.

The organisation’s website has been altered, removing references to corporate diversity, economic inclusion, and racial equity efforts. Mentions of CZI’s commitment to diversity in scientific research have been erased, and pages highlighting employees’ diverse backgrounds no longer exist.

The decision follows Meta’s recent move to end DEI programs, sparking internal concerns that CZI would follow suit. Despite previous reassurances from CZI’s top HR executive that Meta’s changes would not impact CZI, the organisation has now made a complete reversal.

Employees have also raised concerns over the elimination of the community team, which focused on affordable housing and economic inclusion. The team leader is set to leave next month, and references to inclusivity work have been removed from CZI’s site.