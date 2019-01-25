TRAI launches web-based Channel Selector app to help pick channels, calculate monthly rental

Watching TV is going to get cheaper from February 1 owing to the new Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) rules that will come into effect from the same date. Despite the new regulations, things are still a bit greyish and people are confused about the channels that are being offered, their individual prices, as well as channel bouquet pricing etc. However, do not fret as TRAI has come up with a simple solution. The regulatory authority has launched a new web application which will help the subscribers to compute the monthly rental of their selected channels once the new rule comes into effect.

The new web application from the TRAI will simplify the channel selection process for DTH and cable users. The Channel Selector application will help the user optimize the selection of their choice and also inform them about the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of their selection. The application navigates you through several simple steps and presents a list of channels based on the selections made by you. Once the selection of channels is done, the application will present you the monthly rental. The last date to move to the new DTH bouquet is January 31.

"With TRAI's New Regulation for the Television and Broadcasting Sector having come into force, Consumers have the freedom to select Television (TV) Channels they want to watch. This Application will help you optimize the selection of your choice and also inform you about the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of your selection. However, for exercising the choice of your favourite channels, kindly visit the website of your TV service provider or get in touch with your cable operator," TRAI said on its website.

To use this application, visit the TRAI's website. Click on the 'Get Started' button at the bottom of the page, and simply reply to few questions to enter the channel selection page. Give TRAI your name, your state of residence, your TV viewing preferences, and then its presents a list of channels for you. Users can select the channels they want in their monthly plan here. TRAI will calculate your monthly rental based on your selection.

TRAI's web based Channel Selector application offers filters including price, HD/SD, genre, broadcaster, and language. You can modify your filter based on your requirements. The web application, on the View Selection page, also presents an Optimise button that will auto curate the channels and offer you the cheaper package.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Reliance Jio offers long term recharge plans at Rs 594 and Rs 297, here are the details

Also Read: Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' challenge: Here's all you need to know