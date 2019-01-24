Apple Shot on iPhone challenge: Here's all you need to know

Bring out your iPhones and start clicking as Apple has kicked off its 'Shot on iPhone' photography challenge. The 'Shot on iPhone' challenge began on January 22 and the last date of submission is February 7. The winners of the challenge will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores, and online on Apple Newsroom and Apple's social media accounts. A panel of judges will go over worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos, to be announced in February. Participants must be over 18 years.

Photo Submission

Apple has asked the participants to post their photos taken on iPhone to Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag to participate in the Shot on iPhone Challenge. Chinese contestants are allowed to post their photos on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

Also, when making an entry, do not forget to indicate the model of iPhone used to take the photo in the caption. Alternatively, contestants can also submit their photos in its highest resolution to shotoniphone@apple.com with the file format 'firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.

"You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use," said the company.

Apple has said that the photos can be captured straight from the iPhone camera, edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app, or edited with third-party photo editing software. However, Apple's rules for the photography challenge state that entries may not take advantage of hardware attachments, such as Moment Lens or Olloclip.

Submissions for photos have already begun and will end on February 7.

Apple has a panel of renowned photographers serving as judges for the contest, together with former White House photographer Pete Souza, travel photographer Austin Mann, travel photographer Annet de Graaf, Brazilian photographer Luisa Dorr, and fashion photographer Chen Man. Several Apple employees will also be judging entries, including Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller, senior director in Worldwide Product Marketing Kaiann Drance, photographer Brooks Kraft, software developer Sebastian Marineu-Mes, camera software team leader Jon McCormack, and director of photography Arem Duplessis.

Edited By: Udit Verma