Turkish group hacks Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account, posts anti-India tweets

Twitter account of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was hacked by Ayyildiz Tim, a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group. The attacker changed the profile pic, cover photo and Twitter bio of Big-B's account. The profile photo of Mr. Bachchan was changed to that of Pakistan's PM and former cricketer, Imran Khan. The attacker claimed that it has captured the DMs and important data of the Bollywood star. The account of Amitabh Bachchan has since been restored and the posts made by the hacker group were deleted. According to the Alderson, the hack was heavily commented on Twitter and was one of the top hashtags of the social site.

Several tweets were posted from the Big-B's account by Ayyildiz Tim including anti-India posts. One of the posts read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayy?ld?z Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++"

Another post read, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."

Few hours ago, the account of @SrBachchan with his 37.4M followers has been hacked. There is a high probability that the hacker is @NoyanAyt2002 1/ pic.twitter.com/omeTXzf6ha - Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) June 10, 2019

The group also tweeted the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

A spokesperson for Mumbai police said their cyber unit was informed of the hack and the matter was being investigated, reported news agency PTI.

The same group had earlier hacked the accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher.

The Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan was restored around 12:20 am on Tuesday.