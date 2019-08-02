WhatsApp update: Chat app to roll out new feature linked to forwarded messages

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature called 'frequently forwarded' for its users in India. This new feature will help a user identify a message that has been forwarded multiple times on the platform. WhatsApp has been testing the 'frequently forwarded' feature for quite some time.

According to reports, WhatsApp will notify users forwarding a message with the text "This message will be marked as forwarded many times". The new WhatsApp update will apply to text, image, video and audio messages. The latest feature of WhatsApp is aimed to combat fake news and spread of misinformation on its platform.

The frequently forwarded notification will appear for messages that have been forwarded more than five times. However, WhatsApp won't give out the exact number of times a message has been forwarded. The number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted, said the company.

This new feature may not yet be available on your WhatApp as the company is still in the process of rolling it out.

