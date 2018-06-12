WhatsApp users will now know if someone has forwarded a text, not typed and sent it

WhatsApp has added another feature to its growing list of tweaks made to the instant messaging application. The company has added a new "forwarded" tag on messages that will be forwarded. WhatsApp in India is mostly used as way to forward texts, daily greetings. In fact, according to a report by Wall Street Journal released in January this year, one in three Indian smartphone users suffered from lack of storage mainly due to forwarded good morning texts and pictures.

With this new update, the forwarded messaged will be tagged on both, the receiver and sender's end. With this new tag in place, the message will lose its ingenuity and may eventually hamper the steady stream of morning texts and pictures in your WhatsApp inbox.

Another great advantage of this feature will be the ability to skim through forwarded messages and read the texts sent personally. Group chats on WhatsApp get particularly crowded with forwarded texts and images. This new feature will let the receiver distinguish original messages from forwarded ones.

It's not clear if WhatsApp will eventually help with organizing these forwarded texts in stacks, like what it did with images but such a feature could enhance the usability of the app.

The feature is currently only rolling out to Android users subscribed to WhatsApp's beta program. The feature can be accessed on version 2.18.179 Beta. iOS and Web users have not received any such update. However, it should make it to all platforms in a few months time. The new feature cannot be turned off like the 'blue tick' feature on the instant messaging platform.

During Facebook's F8 Conference earlier this year, the company claimed that WhatsApp will be getting a group calling feature which can be used by up to four people at a time. WhatsApp's stable application will get this video calling feature in the coming months. Another addition to the list of features will be the support for stickers.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to chat without even opening the application. To start with, the company has reportedly bought a new domain 'wa.me', a shortlink for the web link api.whatsapp.com'. The URL will give users access to chat by simply adding a contact number - type wa.me/phone number - on their mobile phone, reported India Today. For now, the feature is available on Android with WhatsApp's version 2.18.138. Once you type the URL along with the mobile number, you will have to click on the send message option.