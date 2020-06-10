Wipro Lighting launches smart office technology in India

Designed to enable flexibility and maximise the utilisation of office space for employees in a post-coronavirus world, Wipro Lighting in association with Mapiq, has launched Office Shifts. A smart office technology software, it can be scaled and upgraded depending on the policy changes organisations need to make due to local government directives. The company claims it to be a one-stop solution for employers to ensure a healthy and safe working environment for their employees.

"Fundamental changes to the way organisations function and large office complexes operate has necessitated a complete rethink. Everyone has the safety and security of people as their top priority. Social distancing, sanitising, and restrictions on meetings and gatherings necessitate a newer and efficient manner of functioning. This is where Mapiq's Office Shifts technology is useful. It ensures both employee safety and productivity," says, Anuj Dhir, Vice President and Business Head, Wipro Lighting.

Due to the new norm of social distancing, in most offices, desks and workspaces availability will decrease by an average of 43 per cent. As only half the strength will be able to attend office, organisations need to align schedules and working patterns of employees and their teams. Resuming office raises concerns about safety and productivity among employees. Keeping employees informed in real-time and ensuring they are evenly spread in the office is essential.

"With this technology organising teams together, anticipating and updating office capacity quickly, is simply hassle-free. The software is available as a subscription-based model built on SaaS (Software as a Service) model. Customers can pay either as per building, per month, or per building, per year model. This makes it less capital intensive and easy to afford," says Ramakrishna Puranam, Senior General Manager - Sales, Wipro Lighting.

Netherland based Mapiq is a cloud-based platform that creates smart offices and optimises workspaces. Wipro Lighting had formed a strategic partnership with Mapiq in April last year, where it indented to implement interactive 3D maps into its Internet of Lighting smart building proposition.