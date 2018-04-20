Xiaomi leaks selfie samples of Mi 6X/Mi A2 on official Weibo account

Xiaomi might be teasing its Chinese fans for the Mi 6X on its official Weibo page. The company posted a few selfies that were apparently clicked by Xiaomi Mi 6X. They even mentioned that the camera is using a 20megapixel front camera. This leak confirms the previous reports that say that the Mi 6X will use a camera setup similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The company has posted selfies in various dark conditions as well with the portrait mode activated. The Redmi Note 5 Pro also supports the portrait mode with the front camera. The previous generation X-series device, Mi 5X (sold as Mi A1 in India) had the capacity to capture bokeh portraits from the primary dual-lens camera but it wasn't possible to do the same with the front camera.

According to previous leaks, the phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor and the other a 20megapixel IMX376 module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. The front sensor will be the same 20megapixel Sony sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Mi 6X, which will later be launched as the Mi A2 in India, is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset which will be clocked at 2.0GHz. The base variant is expected to come with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage whereas the top specked variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

A 5.99-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution will dawn the front of the smartphone. The battery will be a 2910mAh capacity battery, which is rather small according to Xiaomi standards.

The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack with the Mi 6X. However, the USB Type-C might be in attendance. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.

Earlier this week, a promotional video of the device was also found on YouTube. The video was uploaded by a third party channel. Xioami will be conducting a launch event on April 25 and it is highly likely that the company will launch the Mi 6X at the event. Meanwhile, in India, Xiaomi rubbished the rumours of discontinuing Mi A1. The company claimed that they will bring fresh stocks of the device. The Mi A1, with Android One, will complete its annual cycle in India in the month of September.