Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price, specifications; launch event underway

'Redmi by Xiaomi' has kick started the launch event for Redmi Note 7. There are rumours that Xiaomi will also unveil Redmi Note 7 Pro at the launch event. The Redmi Note 7 has already launched in China and comes with a 48-MP sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is speculated to debut with a 48-MP Sony sensor. Flipkart has created a small microsite to talk about the camera, performance and design of Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC. Both Note 7 and Note 7 Pro would have an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to be its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty, etc. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

Earlier, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain had said: "This is probably the device that I'm most excited about for this year. Maybe if we do everything right, people will remember Indian smartphone industry before and after this device".

As far as pricing is concerned, in China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400, approximately. There is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500. The price of Redmi Note 7 Pro hasn't been revealed yet but it was initially rumoured to cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 16,000).

Other notable features included in Redmi Note 7 include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

