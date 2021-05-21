NoiseFit Active smartwatch with SpO2 monitor launched in India, price starts at Rs 3499

Highlights The company has launched the NoiseFit Active smartwatch for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Popular wearables brand Noise has launched yet another smartwatch in India. The company has launched the NoiseFit Active smartwatch for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts. With a stunning design, the watch can be used to keep a track of the vitals and all that without costing a lot. This is the second smartwatch launched by Noise this year, the brand had earlier unveiled the Noise ColourFit Pro 3, which also caters to the budget audience.

Talking about the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We, at Noise are thrilled to have diversified our portfolio of smart wearables with the launch of our latest smartwatch, NoiseFit Active. At a time when people are extremely conscious about their health and well-being, we wanted to offer them a device that can aid their transition to a healthier lifestyle and help them track their health and fitness regimes with ease. As a brand, we believe we must continually adapt to the needs of our consumers and deliver with top-notch, one of its kinds tech-driven solutions and products."

NoiseFit Active smartwatch: Price and availability

NoiseFit Active smartwatch has been launched in India for Rs 3499. The smartwatch comes in different colour options and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official website of Noise.

NoiseFit Active smartwatch: Specifications

NoiseFit Active smartwatch features a round dial as opposed to the square-shaped case we have seen in most Noise smartwatches. The watch comes with a 1.28-inch display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It is equipped with a sleep tracker, SpO2 monitor as well as a 24-hour heart rate sensor. The smartwatch comes with 14 powerful sports modes, and it is 5 ATM water resistance.

NoiseFit is compatible with the NoiseFit, so users can customise their watch faces and choose from 50+ classic watch faces.

"NoiseFit Active offers both, a trendy design along with superior and advanced health tracking features. The watch's skin-friendly, swappable silicone straps also ensure a comfortable, yet stylish user experience. Noise has been catering to the growing demands of wearable devices in India and has emerged as the market leader in the category. The company has recently been ranked as India's no.1 Watch Brand by the IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q4 2020," the company said in a statement.