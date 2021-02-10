Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 coming soon to India and this is how they will fight Realme, Redmi

Highlights HMD is set to launch the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones in India soon.

Both Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 will go against Realme, Redmi phones.

The two phones offer clean Android software with promised updates.

Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 are going to be launched in India soon. HMD has been teasing the two smartphones through Nokia Mobile India's Twitter account for a while now but it has not shared a date so far. We do not know when the two hot Nokia phones are coming but it will not take long. HMD's renewed push into India's smartphone market paints a bright picture of what the company's future is going to look like in India, especially when the market share of Nokia is reasonably small. The reason behind HMD's pending success is the onslaught by the Chinese smartphone players that go all out to attract Indian customers.

The Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Redmi, and Realme thrive on one thing and that is their ability to pack genuinely good and above par specifications on their phones. Not only do they imbue the smartphone market with the sense of price aggression, but they also make customers realise what they can get for a particular price. For instance, Realme sells a Rs 14,000 phone, 7i, with support for 65W fast charging. This technology used to be available on high-end devices about a year back. Then, you have Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that brings a fast processor for impressive gaming in under Rs 20,000.

Nokia has stayed astray from the specifications war. It has explicitly said it believes in offering a comprehensive Android experience rather than delving into the chatter about how big its phone's display is or how fast the processor is. This argument somewhat makes sense. Nokia is among the brands that ships Android One software on its smartphones.

This means a clean software, much like how you would expect on the Google Pixel phones, and regular updates. The Android upgrade cycle is still not the best, with custom ROM makers delaying rollout for as long as six months. Nokia is fast. It pushes out security updates every month to its phones to keep the phone's defence against malicious elements intact. Unlike custom ROMs, such as Realme UI and MIUI, this software is rid of bloatware.

All of these software goodies will be available on the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones. You will have two years of promised Android upgrades and three years of Android security updates. Moreover, the interface will be clean. But at the same time, the specifications of these smartphones are not powerful enough. They lack 90Hz displays, 65W fast charging, 64MP quad-cameras, which you get on Realme phones. And that is the compromise you will have to make for Nokia's seamless Android experience.

In the sea of Realme and Redmi phones, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 have a lot to prove. And if you, as a customer, set your priorities right, Nokia phones will not disappoint you.