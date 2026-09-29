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The truth behind legendary actor Jackie Chan's viral death rumours

The truth behind legendary actor Jackie Chan's viral death rumours

This is not the first time that a false report about a major celebrity’s death has gone viral, and Chan has now joined the list of public figures targeted by such misinformation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 9:26 PM IST
The truth behind legendary actor Jackie Chan's viral death rumoursJackie Chan death rumours go viral on social media

Chinese martial artist, actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan became the subject of a false death rumour that left many fans in India shocked. Over the past one to two days, the fake claim spread widely on social media, prompting several users to post tributes before it became clear that the report was untrue, AajTak reported on Tuesday.

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Jackie Chan is alive and well, and the claim about his death was only a rumour. This is not the first time that a false report about a major celebrity’s death has gone viral, and Chan has now joined the list of public figures targeted by such misinformation.

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The rumour spread after a black-and-white picture of Jackie Chan was widely shared on social media with the years 1954-2026 written on it. After seeing the image, many people assumed that the actor had died. The post was shared by a user named Abdul and has been viewed 8 million times. The post read: ‘Jacki Chan had passed the age of 71 now he’s 72, kung-fu legend.’ It then spread rapidly across the world.

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However, a community note attached to the viral image clearly said that the claim was false. The note stated that Jackie Chan is 72 and alive, and that his recent public appearance also confirmed this. Even so, many users reacted only to the image and the rumour spread quickly.

Jackie Chan’s last public appearance was in July 2026 in Singapore, where he visited Pei Chun Public School. He received a warm welcome at the school and met more than 900 students and teachers during the visit.

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The 72-year-old is a veteran actor, martial artist and filmmaker. On the work front, Jackie Chan is associated with several projects, including the popular franchise film ‘Rush Hour 4’. He may return as Chief Inspector Lee in the film, which is reportedly in the pre-production stage.

Jackie Chan also has a Bollywood connection. Actress Mallika Sherawat worked with him in ‘The Myth’. In 2017, he also appeared in the Sino-Indian action-adventure comedy ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ with Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. He had also come on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the film. During the same India visit, he also met Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 9:26 PM IST
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