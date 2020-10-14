OnePlus 8T with Warp Charge 65, quad cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 42,999

Highlights OnePlus 8T has been launched with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The phone brings a quad camera set-up at the back.

The OnePlus 8T also support 65W fast charging.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, OnePlus has finally launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. Made official at a virtual launch event, the OnePlus 8T brings with itself some powerful hardware and pairs it with a design that's definitely a treat to look at.

The OnePlus 8T is the company's latest mid-year flagship that borrows a little from the OnePlus 8, but at the same time improves on a number of key departments over its predecessor. The phone has been launched with high-end specifications and features, with key upgrades in the battery and camera department.

Interestingly, OnePlus 8T is also the only smartphone launched by the company today. As opposed to how the company has handled mid-year launches in the recent past, the company did not launch a Pro version of the OnePlus 8T along with the new device today.

Although, the company did launch the OnePlus Buds Z at the event with a 10nm dynamic driver. The Buds Z come with in-ear design and a charging case which can hold up to 20 hours of charge.

OnePlus 8T: Price and availability

The OnePlus 8T has been launched in India in two variants. The entry variant for the device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been launched at a price of Rs 42,999. The higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 45,999.

The two phones will be available in two colours -- Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. They will go on sale in India via early access sale from October 16, and then on open sale from October 17 via the company's website and partner platform.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

OnePlus 8T is the company's latest mid-range flagship and as such, it brings some of the best hardware available to smartphones right now. On the outside, the phone features a 6.55-inch display with support for a high resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 402ppi. The 20:9 aspect ratio phone is also capable of working at a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is covered by a sheet of Corning's Gorilla Glass. The phone is also one of the most lightweight devices to have come out of the company's stables. At 188 grams, the phone uses a body which is crafted mainly out of glass.

Under the hood, we have the trusted Snapdragon 865 SoC which has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The core hardware may not be the fastest available right now, but it still looks quite good powerful. As for the software, the phone's hardware has been paired with a clean copy of Android 11 based Oxygen OS

The OnePlus also comes with a quad-camera set-up with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the heart of it. The lens has an aperture of F/1.7. The lens also supports OIS and EIS. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degrees. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens on the device.

Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T brings a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery which can be charged at almost double the speed compared to the OnePlus 8 battery. With the OnePlus 8T, the company has now migrated to a new charging standard that it calls the Warp Charge 65.

The phone also offers a host of connectivity options, including 5G, which will be available to users when telecom partners start supporting it in India. For security, the device uses an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.