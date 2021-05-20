OnePlus 9R starts getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update in India, brings camera improvements, gallery fixes

Highlights Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update rolled out for OnePlus 9R

t brings camera, system and other improvements

The update is rolling out in a phased manner

The OnePlus 9R is now receiving the Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update. This update brings May security patch and system improvements. In addition to that, it also brings upgrades to the Notes app, OnePlus Games, Gallery, and Camera.

Like always, the update was announced via a blog post on the OnePlus community forum. We know that OnePlus has fixed the abnormal silent notification issue through the changelog detailed on the forum. Improved system stability and fixed UI issues in freeform windows. Other general issues have also been fixed via this update.

Another noticeable improvement is made in the camera department. As per the changelog, the update improves camera stability and shooting performance. Also, it has fixed the abnormal image issue under Nightscape mode.

Photo Gallery now has improved picture smoothness, whereas OnePlus Games gets a better overall user experience. The final update to the notes app fixes the issue that didn't allow newly saved notes to sync Shelf in time.

The OnePlus 9R is essentially a OnePlus 8T with a very basic design change and an updated processor. Also, it does not feature Hasselblad cameras as on other OnePlus 9 series smartphones launched alongside.

As far as the specs for the OnePlus 9R are concerned, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A layer of Gorilla 5 protects this display. Further, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9R features a quad-camera setup on the rear consisting of a quad-rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-monochrome shooter.

The OnePlus 9R is powered by OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Finally, it gets a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging. To remind you, the OnePlus 9R starts at Rs 39,999 and scales up to Rs 43,999 for the top variant.