OnePlus announces 'Snowbot Battle' ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch to show off upcoming 5G phone

Highlights OnePlus has announced it will hold a 'Snowbot Battle'.

The 'Snowbot Battle' will be held on March 16.

It could be a precursor to the launch of OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus had teased earlier this week that it will make an announcement on March 3. A deluge of speculations followed the teaser, strongly indicating that the company could unveil a new concept device that will be photography centric. Putting all those speculations to rest, OnePlus has announced that it will host a Snowbot Battle' on March 9 to showcase the 5G capabilities of its upcoming phone, which is most likely the OnePlus 8.

The Snowbot Battle' is essentially a snowball fight that will involve the participation of robots. These robots will be powered by a OnePlus 5G phone, alluding to how well the device can handle IoT functions. The 5G phone that OnePlus is talking about is possibly the OnePlus 8 that is said to be launched in the second week of April. There will also be a spruced-up version, the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is also likely to come with support for 5G networks. The launch of the OnePlus 8 series will mark the entry of OnePlus into the 5G club, which already has quite a few renowned names such as Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and Vivo.

To be able to participate in the Snowbot Battle, the player needs to have a OnePlus account and a mobile device. As soon as the player is registered, he or she will be eligible for the battle that will run between March 9 and March 12. Each player gets one snowbot' with one lifeline. The motive is to win the battle against the team of two and qualify for the next rounds. The player will join a queue and his or her turn to play will arrive accordingly. Each queue is capped at two hours, which is why OnePlus recommends the player keeps an eye on the company's social media properties. More details and FAQ on OnePlus' Snowbot Battle' are available on the website.

Coming back to the OnePlus 8 series, there are three models expected in the year 2020 the vanilla OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Some previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and at least three main cameras. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a larger QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. The smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood with support for 5G networks. The OnePlus 8 Lite, whereas, will be the most affordable among the three and will pack a smaller display with 90Hz refresh rate, three cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset under the hood.