OnePlus Band launch date announced: Here is when OnePlus fitness band is coming

OnePlus Band, the first fitness band from OnePlus, is launching on January 11. In a tweet, OnePlus finally announced the launch date for its wearable that it has been teasing for quite some time. Since it is going to be a fitness-centric wearable, you can expect features such as the heart-rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, calorie counter, and support for various workout modes. OnePlus is known for giving a flair to its products that mostly stand out, which is why it will be interesting to see how OnePlus Band will appeal to customers in the sea of fitness bands.

Developing story...