OnePlus teases new concept device, unveiling on March 3

OnePlus has teased that it is marking March 3 for what looks like a new concept device. A mysterious device stars in the video teaser posted by OnePlus India with the caption that says - 2020 is the year of surprises. Without giving away any hints, OnePlus India dropped the bomb and left us wondering what these surprises' could be. But thanks to OnePlus UK, we may now have a rough idea of what to expect.

In a slew of photos posted by OnePlus UK on Twitter, a close-up of what seems a high-grade camera has been teased. It is apparently something that is neither a smartphone nor any other product that will be commercially available right away. We could see a new concept device from OnePlus.

The teasers, courtesy OnePlus UK's Twitter account, show macro shots of a camera surrounded by metallic frames - almost looking like a mini vault in a bank. One of the photos also shows inverted scissors outlined by glowing red frames which could be anything but a smartphone design. We are not sure about what device this could be. OnePlus has announced that the year 2020 will be full of surprises but there is no previous information via leaks and renders to even make a wild guess.

OnePlus has already showed off the Concept One smartphone that comes with invisible cameras. We even got our hands on for a brief period on the OnePlus Concept One and were bedazzled by what OnePlus is churning out of its R&D. Given the company has had the similar track record, something photography-related could be expected. It could either be a DSLR, if it comes to making a wild guess after all. Anyway, this device will be a concept prototype that will not go into markets for sale.

Separately, OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 8 series sometime in March or April, if the recent leaks are anything to go by. The Coronavirus scare is still persistent, but OnePlus said it will not defer its announcement dates for the OnePlus 8 series or shift the launch event to be held online only. The March 3 showcase by Oppo could also be used for teasing the OnePlus 8 series something that OnePlus has traditionally done for the past few smartphone launches.