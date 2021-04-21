Oppo K9 launch set for May 6, teaser reveals 65W fast charging and 64-megapixel camera

Highlights Oppo K9 launch set for May 6.

Oppo K9 is the next device in the brand's launch pipeline. The brand recently released a teaser on Weibo showcasing the design of the smartphone. It mentions that the smartphone will feature 65W fast charging and 64-megapixel triple rear cameras.

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has also been listed on JD.com and is available for pre-booking too. The listing reveals the Oppo K9 from all angles, along with some of the key specs.

Oppo K9 teased on Weibo

As far as the design of the Oppo K9 is concerned, the device gets a triple camera setup on the rear stacked in a square module. Apart from this, the back of the phone reads "09-K Super Performance". While on the front, the smartphone can be seen with a punch-hole camera.

The Oppo K9 can be seen in two colourways, Black and White. While there's no mention of the chipset in the listing, it is speculated that the smartphone will feature either the Snapdragon 870 chipset or the Dimensity 1100 SoC.

The Oppo K9 is being offered in two RAM and storage variants - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Through the leaked teaser, we know that the smartphone will sport a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. While the primary sensor is known, there's no information around the other two sensors.

Further, the spec sheet reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a 4300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Also, the teaser indicates that 5 minutes of charge can provide you with 2hrs of battery, but we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt as the information couldn't be clearly translated from the poster revealed.

We have also heard that the Oppo K9 will bring support for 5G. As far as the price of the Oppo K9 is concerned, the 8GB/128GB could be priced at CNY 1999, which translates to Rs 23000 roughly.