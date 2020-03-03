Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Top 5 features that you should know before buying it

Highlights Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India on Monday.

It comes with a 44-megapixel dual camera setup on the front.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro starts at Rs 29,990 in India.

Oppo launched its high stakes smartphone, the Reno 3 Pro in India on Monday. The Reno 3 Pro India variant comes with many big numbers, such as the 64-megapixel main sensor at the back and a mammoth 44-megapixel sensor at the front. It is entirely different from the China model that was launched in December last year except for a few things. Oppo is placing big hopes in the upper mid-range market of India, which has lately been seeing the rise of brands such as Xiaomi and Realme that have dominated the entry-level and budget segments so far. Its Reno 3 Pro is one of the attempts to convince customers basis its cameras and arresting design.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a list of specifications that seem impressive, at least on paper. It is also the first phone to rock the MediaTek Helio P95 processor, which was introduced a few days back. But Oppo is touting the dual punch-hole design and dual front cameras on the Reno 3 Pro the most. At Rs 29,990, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro could be worth looking at. Here are top five features of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro that you should know before setting out to buy it.

Dual Front Cameras

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has two cameras on the front something that Oppo is touting a lot on its phone. There is a 44-megapixel sensor on the front a first on a smartphone. It is said to be an Ultra Clear' camera, which can capture every detail of the face. The main sensor is flanked by a 2-megapixel sensor for the Dual Lens Bokeh Effect. The bokeh effect is also available for videos on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Quad Rear Cameras

While there are two cameras on the front, the Reno 3 Pro flaunts four cameras on the rear. There is a 64-megapixel main sensor that features Tetra Cell and Smart WDR, along with Super Phase Detection, mentions Oppo on its website. The sensor can capture Ultra-clear 108-megapixel image' with more details, claims Oppo. The other sensors on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro include a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and 10x digital zoom, although Oppo has not mentioned the optical zoom capability on the Reno 3 Pro. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a field of view of 119.9 degrees, and finally, a 2-megapixel mono lens for bokeh.

Punch-hole Display

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent. It has a resolution of 1800x2400 pixels, which is decent according to the price point. The display has a pill-shaped cutout on the top, which houses the two front cameras. The punch-hole is on the left side of the display. While everything else seems to be working for Reno 3 Pro, its display could be a deal-breaker for customers. The Reno 3 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate display while its rivals have 90Hz, and even 120Hz display, on their phones that cost significantly less.

Hyper Boost

Oppo has packed the Reno 3 Pro with a feature called the Hyper Boost, which is most suitable for games and graphics-intensive apps. Hyper Boost essentially increases the frame rate stability by 38 per cent while the response speed is increased by 16 per cent. This is useful for when you are playing a resource-intensive game and there are high chances the phone starts dropping frames to deliver the best results.

VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Oppo's proprietary VOOC Charge technology is available on the Reno 3 Pro. It is a 30W fast charging technology that is claimed to fill the battery completely in under 60 minutes. The battery on the Reno 3 Pro has a 4025mAh capacity, which looks decent, if not impressive.