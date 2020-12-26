Oppo X Tom Ford sliding phone with extendable display surfaces

Highlights Oppo X Tom Ford slider phone has leaked in concept renders.

The phone has an extendable display and triple cameras.

It is not clear if this phone exists and Oppo would launch it in future.

Oppo is not new to technological innovations for smartphones, even though they sometimes look implausibly wild. Oppo showed off the X 2021 concept phone with an extendable display earlier this year. And now folks at LetsGoDigital claim to have uncovered what looks like some early renders of another Oppo device with a sliding mechanism and an extendable display. It is called Oppo X Tom Ford, after the name of famous US designer Tom Ford who has previously worked with smartphone brands.

The renders seem like the final version and convincing enough to make use believe this is what the Oppo X Tom Ford smartphone will look like. The device has a compact design by default, meaning when the smartphone is not rolled full. This does seem like the older versions of Motorola flip phones. On the front, there is a triple-camera setup with golden accents all around the cover. This filmy cover also has the name "Oppo X Tom Ford - Design for concept Shakira" engraved on it. Interestingly, there is no front camera, which is why I am curious as to how selfies will be handled on this phone.

On the side, there is a button that perhaps triggers the device to unfold itself. The device begins to grow in size causing the display to extend vertically. According to the report, this size is 80 per cent more than the display size in compact mode. The smartphone has rounded edges but the display is a flat one. There are two loops on both sides of the top of the smartphone, which could be used with a lanyard if that is what Oppo may have in mind. On one edge, there is a SIM card tray inserted inside. The smartphone is in a duality of brown and golden shades with elements of fabric and veneer. And the wallpaper on it is similar to the default one on the iPhone 11.

For now, this is just a concept for the Oppo phone that might be in the pipeline. I will not dismiss this as just another futuristic sketch in the world of smartphones because Oppo is very much capable of bringing some funky phone designs to reality. After all, the Oppo X 2021 does not stray far from what this concept has shown us. But there is still a big question of what and how this device will be of utility to consumers. We have seen foldables as they are right now but there is a rare demand for them in the market, largely because they are expensive too.

Similarly, even if this Oppo phone descends from this concept to the real world, it will bear a hefty price. For what it is worth, Oppo might surprise us with its innovative phone ideas and that is appreciable.