In Pics: 7 best wireless chargers for smartphone, smartwatch

Apple MagSafe Charger: Rs 4,500
If you are an iPhone user, and that to the latest gen iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, investing in this official Apple accessory will make sense. With up to 15W fast wireless charging support, using the perfectly aligned magnets, the iPhone snaps perfectly with the charger and doesn’t lose connectivity easily. The MagSafe is Qi-certified and can be used for older-gen iPhones too (iPhone 8 and upwards) and even juice up AirPods models supporting wireless charging. The charger isn’t accompanied by a power adapter, but the company recommends plugging it with a 20W USB-C power adapter.
Samsung Trio Pad Wireless: Rs 8,299
Smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds…an increasing number of devices are supporting Qi-certified wireless charging. So why not get a charger that can juice multiple devices simultaneously? Samsung’s Trio Pod is a 3-in-1 wireless pad, which can be used to place a smartwatch and two phones, or a smartwatch, earbuds, and phone. Samsung says it has six coils inside which makes it simple to put the device down and charge it up. Expand charging coverage area — just set it on the pad to get a boost of power. It’s compatible with Wireless Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhones for wireless fast charging and Qi-enabled Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch. This charging pad is accompanied by a 25W wall charger.
RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700: Rs 4,499
With the number of devices around us, it’s often a maze of charging cables. This nifty gadget may be the answer to your dreams. The circular base houses a wireless charging pad with an LED indicator, while the Y-frame has charge docks on each side. One can charge three devices simultaneously—say a smartphone, smartwatches, and earbuds. The left arm supports 15W Magsafe charging, the right arm supports 5W and the base 10W. While this Qi-certified wireless charging solution is designed for Apple devices, it works with many more.
iGear Orion Led Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charger: Rs 4,500
If you are running short on space on your study table, the iGear Orion LED desk should be an interesting buy as this is an LED desk lamp that also doubles up as a wireless charger. The base on the lamp houses the Qi-certified 5W wireless charging coil, and simply placing the smartphone on the base starts charging. The lamp has colour and temperature settings with adjustable arms.
Belkin BoostCharge Qi(15W) Wireless Charging Stand: Rs 3,999
Well known for the smartphone accessory ecosystem, Belkin has a compact, Qi-certified wireless charger which is compatible with the majority of smartphones including Apple, Samsung, Google and more. Unlike the flat chargers, this one has an angular position that bundles up as a stand for taking video calls or streaming videos while charging.
Stuffcool 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank: Rs 4,990
Wireless charging isn’t just restricted to desk chargers but is available in power banks as well. Qi-certified, this Powerbank supports Apple’s Magsafe Charging technology (with up to 15W) that magnetically attaches with the iPhone 12/13 series to charge them wirelessly.
It works with Wireless charging compatible devices as well. Other than wireless charging, it can juice up to 50% charge in an iPhone through fast wireless charging with PD20@ output from its Type C port. And for compatible Android devices, it offers 22.5W from the fast charging power through its type A port. BIS Approved, it also has a display at the rear that shows the status of the remaining charge in the power bank.
Kodak WCM500 15W Magnetic [3-in-1] Wireless Charging Stand: Rs 3,799
Designed for the Apple ecosystem, this is yet another three-in-one Kodak wireless charging station that can be used to charge three Apple products simultaneously. The front can hold iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series magnetically – both horizontally and vertically. This feels convenient as I was able to use it for calls, streaming content, and checking emails while the device was mounted on the stand. Other than charging the iPhone, the base can be used to charge buds or any other Qi-certified device, but the top one is specially designed to juice Apple Watch.
