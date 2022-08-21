In Pics: 7 best wireless chargers for smartphone, smartwatch

Stuffcool 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank: Rs 4,990

Wireless charging isn’t just restricted to desk chargers but is available in power banks as well. Qi-certified, this Powerbank supports Apple’s Magsafe Charging technology (with up to 15W) that magnetically attaches with the iPhone 12/13 series to charge them wirelessly.

It works with Wireless charging compatible devices as well. Other than wireless charging, it can juice up to 50% charge in an iPhone through fast wireless charging with PD20@ output from its Type C port. And for compatible Android devices, it offers 22.5W from the fast charging power through its type A port. BIS Approved, it also has a display at the rear that shows the status of the remaining charge in the power bank.