PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India on June 23 through Sony, Amazon

PlayStation 5 is back in stock in India as the gaming console by Sony is set to go up for pre-orders yet again. In its fourth sale in the country since launch, new PS5 units will be available for pre-order on Amazon India as well as the official Sony store.

Both the e-commerce stores have put up online banners for the same. Other than the two, the PlayStation 5 will be available on Vijay Sales and GamestheShop. The pre-orders will start on June 23 across these platforms.

It is expected that other stores associated with PS5 sales will also announce the availability soon. The pre-orders will start at 12 PM on June 23 and will have both the models - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on offer.

None of the retailers have announced the date of shipping for the units pre-ordered on June 23 as of now. Though going by the timeline observed in earlier sales of the Sony gaming consoles, the units ordered in the upcoming sale should start shipping within the next couple of weeks.

Sony conducted the last such pre-order round for PlayStation 5 on May 27. The demand far exceeded the availability of the units during the sale, leaving many prospective buyers empty-handed. The upcoming pre-orders should see a similar race to be the first, so buyers are advised to fill in the required details beforehand to fasten the process as soon as the sale goes live.

Sony has been struggling with limited supply for the PlayStation 5 since its launch. The manufacturing process of the much-in-demand gaming unit has been plagued by a shortage of semiconductors as well as the lockdowns resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

For now, there are no signs of Sony being able to ramp up its production to meet the demand. So those looking to buy the PS5 and find it the only option they want to consider are advised to be on top of such pre-order opportunities.