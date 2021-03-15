Poco F1 successor's India launch confirmed for March 30, likely to be Poco X3 Pro

Highlights New Poco smartphone will be launched on March 30.

Poco likely to launch Poco X3 Pro later this month.

The smartphone is claimed to succeed Poco F1.

Poco has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming smartphone likely to be Poco X3 Pro which it claims is a successor to the Poco F1 in India. The latter was launched in 2018 as the first Poco smartphone and became very popular in the mid-range segment. The smartphone maker had last week announced that it is finally bringing a successor to the Poco F1 but the new phone will be part of a different series. It has now confirmed that the new Poco smartphone will launch on March 30, 2021.

The smartphone maker has announced the launch date through its social media platforms. The new smartphone will be launched during an online event, keeping up with the current times. It is likely to be the Poco X3 Pro a smartphone which has been spotted on several certification website.

In a tweet, Poco had claimed to beat Poco F1's performance with its new device.

"It is crazy that we are in 2021 and not a single phone launched at the price of F1 (Rs 21k) has been able to match or beat its performance. It's been 30 Months (or if you are counting in smartphone terms, a lifetime)!" the post attached to Poco India's tweet read.

While Poco claims that the upcoming smartphone is a successor to the Poco F1 when it comes to performance, it will actually follow-up last year's Poco X3 in India. To recall, the Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 layer. It was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

The Poco X3 Pro should be powered by a more powerful processor. There are rumours claiming that it can pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Coming back to the Poco X3, it features a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. It has a 20MP selfie snapper on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 6000 mAh battery.