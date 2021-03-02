PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass now available with new rewards

Highlights PUBG Mobile Lite is said to have started the Season 22 for players.

The players need to buy the Winner Pass to be able to access the season.

There are new rewards in the game with the Season 22.

PUBG Mobile Lite is entering a new season very soon. The makers have teased the arrival of the new Team Death Match (TDM) mode on Instagram, hinting at the end of the current season. The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 has already ended, which means the next season is on the verge of arrival. PUBG has not said anything on when the new season will be available as a part of a new update but the company did tease the arrival weeks back. But before I tell you about what is in store, here is a reminder that if you reside in India, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned and cannot be played legally.

While the announcement for the release of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 has not come through, a report by SportsKeeda, the new season began rolling to users at 7.30 pm on March 1. This is chronological to the end of Season 21, which took place on February 28. And as usual, every time a season ends and the next one arrives, the transition period is devoid of any rewards to be won. The Winner Pass is launched at the beginning of each month, which means the one for the new Season 22 is already up for grabs. Moreover, there will be two paid Pass variants, the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The first one can be bought for 280 BC (Battle Coins) while the second one costs 800 BC.

So, if you want to upgrade to PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass, here is what you need to do:

After opening the PUBG Mobile Lite app, go to the WP section that you can access by tapping on the WP icon located in the loading menu.

Now, you will see the Winner Pass screen along with the Upgrade button, which you need to click.

The next screen will show you the variants, Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Make your selection basis the BC stock you have.

Click Buy after you have chosen.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 rewards

In the new Season 22, according to YouTube gamer who goes by JK Gamer, the players can win 500 BP, 50 Silver, 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, 2x BP Card: 1-Hour, 65 Silver, 120 Silver, Mission Card, 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, Swashbuckler Bottom, and Swashbuckler Boots. To collect these rewards, go to the WP section and claim the rewards that are showing on the screen after you have won them.