Realme 6 goes on sale on Flipkart: Here's everything you need to know

Highlights The Realme 6 is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB variant

Realme is offering an additional discount of Rs 750 for ICICI Bank credit card holders

Realme 6 was launched in three variants such as 4GB variant, the 6GB variant and the 8GB variant.

Smartphone manufacturer Realme had unveiled two of its much-anticipated phones the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro at an online event on March 5. The Realme 6 went on its first sale on Flipkart today and other selected platforms. The smartphone will be available for sale on Realme.com, Flipkart and some selected offline stores across India. The sale went live in India at 12:00 IST and it will continue till the stock lasts.

The Realme 6 is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant costs 14,999 and the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. However, Realme is offering an additional discount of Rs 750 for ICICI Bank credit card holders but the offer will only be valid on Flipkart. But before you buy the phone, have a look at the specifications.

Realme 6 Specifications

The Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also a single punch-hole cutout on the display. Realme 6 is powered by a 2.05GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor combined with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expandable upto 256GB using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 and has a few additional features such as the dark mode and voice-make up. The Realme 6 is available in two colour variants including the comet blue and the comet white. It also comes in three different variants such as the 4GB variant, the 6GB variant and the 8GB variant.

Realme 6 Camera

In terms of the optics, the Realme 6 has a quad-camera setup on the rear. The camera setup comprises of 64-megapixel main f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochromatic f/2.4 sensor. On the front, It has a 16-megapixel punch hole camera.

Under the hood, the Realme 6 houses a 4300 mAh battery that is supported by 30W charger. The smartphone has a USB-C port and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 6 also supports dual 4G SIM cards and dual standby.

The Realme 6 series might face a threat from the Redmi Note 9 series which will be launched in India on March 12 at an online event. Xiaomi is tipped to launch three phones such as the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on the said event.