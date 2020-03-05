Realme 6 Pro has 90Hz display, four rear cameras, and more: Everything about Realme X sequel

Highlights Realme 6 Pro is now official in India.

It comes in three RAM and storage variants.

The price of Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999.

Realme 6 Pro is the brand-new smartphone from the brand that has debuted in India. It comes as the successor of the Realme X and not of the Realme 5 Pro, which was previously being speculated. Instead, the Realme 6 is the successor of the Realme 5 Pro. The Realme 6 Pro brings some high-value features and specifications, including 64-megapixel quad cameras and a 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also has a very unique design, which resembles the shape of a lightning bolt as depicted in cartoons.

At a starting price of Rs 16,999, the Realme 6 Pro comes across as an impressive smartphone, at least on paper. The sale will begin on March 13 but before that happens, we bring you the breakdown of the major specifications of the Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6 Pro Specifications

Display: The Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a dual punch-hole design. The refresh rate of the display is 90Hz while the screen-to-body ratio is 90.60 per cent.

Chipset: Powering the Realme 6 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz.

RAM: The Realme 6 Pro has two RAM options 6GB and 8GB.

Storage: You get two storage configurations on the Realme 6 Pro 64GB and 128GB with expandability up to 256GB.

Rear Cameras: There are four cameras on the rear of the Realme 6 Pro - a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.3 sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.5 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor

Front Cameras: For selfies, the Realme 6 Pro has two cameras on the front. A 16-megapixel f/2.1 sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor with a FOV of 105 degrees.

Battery: Realme 6 Pro packs a 4300mAh battery under the hood with 30W Super VOOC 4.0 Fast Charge technology.

Operating System: Realme 6 Pro runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme 6 Pro Features

The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 90Hz display with an auto-detection mode. It comes with features such as Super Nightscape 3.0 Mode and a new Ultra Nightscape mode for the cameras. It also has UIS and UIS Max, which are the abbreviations for Ultra Image Stabilisation and Ultra Image Stabilisation Max, for videos. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the right side of the smartphone.

Realme 6 Pro Price

The Realme 6 Pro has three variants - 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. The first one costs Rs 16,999, the second one is priced at Rs 17,999, and, lastly, the third model has a price tag of Rs 18,999 in India. The Realme 6 Pro has two colour options Lightning Orange and Lightning Blue.