Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band to launch today: Price in India, specifications

Highlights Realme 6 series is set to launch in India today.

There will be two smartphones - Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

Realme Band will also debut alongside Realme 6 series.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be launched in India today. After cancelling the on-ground event, Realme will now hold an online event on Thursday, March 5 to announce the launch of its new number series, the Realme 6. For now, the series will have two smartphones the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro but you can expect more models to be launched soon. With Realme 6 series, the brand is also rejigging the hierarchy of its smartphones, wherein the Realme 6 will be the successor to the Realme 5 Pro while the Realme 6 Pro will the first in a new series. The pricing will also be affected by this shuffle, which we will know at the event. Realme will also launch the Realme Band fitness wearable at the event today. Here is everything that you should know about the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and Realme Band ahead of the launch.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Launch Live Stream

Since the physical event is now cancelled, Realme is relying on the online event to launch the Realme 6 series. Realme India boss Madhav Sheth will host the event that is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm today. The live stream on YouTube is now available for you to get real time updates. The same stream is embedded below, as well.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Price in India

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be budget and mid-range smartphones, respectively, which means they should be priced under Rs 20,000. While the pricing could be different, owing to the change in the order of phones, Realme is still likely to put an aggressive price tag on the two phones. According to a recent report, the Realme 6 could start at Rs 9,999 while the Realme 6 Pro price will begin from Rs 13,999 in India.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Specifications

According to teasers, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will come with the quad cameras. The Realme 6 Pro will pack a 90Hz display with a punch-hole design while the Realme 6 will have a display with a lower refresh rate and a punch-hole too. The former is also teased to come with a 64-megapixel camera on the rear with 20x zoom. Some reports have also suggested that the Realme 6 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor while the Realme 6 will rock a MediaTek G90 processor.

Realme Band Price, Specifications

Realme Band will be the first fitness wearable from the brand, that will be an entry-level device. The pricing of the Realme Band is not known but it could be well under Rs 5,000 to take on the Mi Band 4. Some teasers have revealed the features of the Realme Band, including nine sports mode and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.