Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today: Price, offers on Flipkart, realme.com

Highlights Realme X50 Pro 5G goes for its second sale in India today.

It is the first smartphone with 5G in India.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G starts at Rs 37,999 in India.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to go on its second sale today in India. Launched as India's first 5G phone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a horde of other many firsts' as well it is the first smartphone in India with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, it is also the first phone with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology, and the world's first phone to ship with NavIC navigation system that is developed by the ISRO. The smartphone marks the entry of a 5G phone in India, even though there is no network capability to use 5G. But its one too many features will attract you and if you are interested in buying the phone, here are the details.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in two variants in India the base model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, priced at Rs 37,999 while the mid-tier variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing Rs 39,999. The top variant of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 44,999.

The sale begins at 12 pm today via Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Offers

There are several offers on the purchase of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. You can avail 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart if you use a Flipkart Axis Band credit card or an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You also get the option to pay for the smartphone in EMIs. If you are buying the smartphone from Realme's online store, you can avail a cashback of Rs 500 when using MobiKwik to pay. You also get Rs 500 extra on Cashify phone exchange and Jio benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G supports 5G networks on all spectrums from all over the world, which means you can carry the phone to 5G enabled countries and experience high speeds. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. There is also a punch hole design on top. The smartphone runs Android 10-based Realme UI.

For optics, there are four cameras on the rear of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. There is a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel main camera on the front flanked by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4200mAh battery that charges at up to 65W.