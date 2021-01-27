Redmi Note 10 4G gets FCC listing, to run MIUI 12 and offer dual-band WiFi

Highlights Redmi Note 10 is tipped for launch next month.

There could also be a Pro variant of the phone.

The Redmi Note 10 could be powered by a Snapdragon 735 SoC.

Xiaomi's been quite active since the turn of the year, and if reports are to be believed the phone maker is now looking at launching new phones in February to build on the momentum it has built this month.

One of the phones to be launched next month could be the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Ahead of their reported launch, the Redmi Note 10 has been listed on the FCC as it appeared on the certification website with the model number M2101K6G.

The new listing reveals some key details about the phone, with the listing revealing that the M2101K7AG model number will come running MIUI 12 out of the box and that it brings with itself 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has also been listed on the certification website with the Pro model shown to be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the phone has been listed on a certification website. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has also been listed previously on other certification platforms like BIS (India), IMDA (Singapore), EEC (Europe), and MCMC (Malaysia).

For now, there's little information on the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 or the Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, reports in the past have suggested the Redmi Note 10 Pro could feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 735G SoC. There's could also be a 5G variant of the phone which might come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Reports also say the Pro model could feature a 64-megapixel primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone may house a 5,050mAh battery as well. The Redmi Note 10 on the other hand is likely to come with an IPS LCD screen, Android OS and multiple cameras. Other details about the phone still remain unknown.

