Redmi Note 10 gets another price hike and here is what 6GB RAM variant costs now

Highlights Redmi Note 10 price has been increased in India.

The 6GB RAM variant of the phone is Rs 500 costlier.

The new price of Redmi Note 10 is reflecting on website.

The Redmi Note 10 has got a price hike for the second time since its launch in March, 2021. Xiaomi had launched three models in its popular Note series this year Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. It had also added a fourth Redmi Note 10S to the line-up later. As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 10 was the most affordable of the three. However, both the variants of the phone have now received a price hike. The base variant of the Redmi Note 10 got expensive by Rs 500 in April and now costs Rs 12,499 instead of Rs 11,999 while the 6GB RAM variant has just got costlier.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the phone will now cost Rs 14,999 against the earlier pricing of Rs 14,499. The new price is now reflecting on Xiaomi's official website Mi.com and should appear on other retailer websites as well. The smartphone is available via Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores.

Redmi Note 10 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 10 was one of the most affordable smartphones with an AMOLED display at the time of launch. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth shots each. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It has USB Type-C port for charging and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

With the latest price hike, the Redmi Note 10 now faces more competition that before. It rivals the Poco X3, Realme 8G and Redmi Note 10S all positioned in the sub-Rs 15,000 category. The Poco smartphone comes with a 120Hz panel while Realme device offers 5G connectivity.