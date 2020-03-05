Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launch in India on March 12: What to expect

Highlights Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro will be launched in India on March 12.

The Redmi Note 9 is said to come with Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will likely come with four rear cameras.

Redmi Note 9 series is set to launch in India on March 12, although via an online event because the on-ground event was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India. The smartphone series will succeed the Redmi Note 8 smartphones that were launched in India last year. The Redmi Note series has been crucial for Xiaomi ever since it debuted in India it has recorded massive sales for the company, making it the top vendor in the country presently. The Redmi Note 9 series, similarly, holds importance for the company and it is expected to come with some impressive specifications if reports are anything to go by.

Ahead of the March 12 launch, we have cumulated everything that you should know about the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 is said to come with quad cameras at the rear something that the teasers also confirmed. One of the teasers for Redmi Note 9 shows four cameras aligned in a squarish form, much like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. According to some leaks, there will be a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors on the Redmi Note 9.

Moreover, rumours suggest that the Redmi Note 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is known for its gaming capabilities. There will likely be a full-HD+ punch-hole display on the Redmi Note 9 and it will come in three RAM and storage configurations 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. A 5000mAh battery is said to fuel the Redmi Note 9.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be a more powerful model in the series specifications-wise. According to reports, the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor under the hood while a 5000mAh battery will fuel it. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will also carry four cameras at its rear a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors same as the ones tipped to be there on the Redmi Note 9.

What else do we know?

The Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro have also been listed on Amazon ahead of the launch, but specifics are not available. What is available is a set of some features that do not have numbers. For instance, the Redmi Note 9 is listed to come with super-fast charging and pack a 90Hz display. The duo is claimed to be suitable for heavy gaming (which hints at the Snapdragon 720G processor), in addition to an impressive design.

The design of one of the Redmi Note 9 phones was revealed in a teaser shared by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain. The lower portion of the smartphone, which was uncovered in the image, shows a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom edge. Since the top is not visible, it is difficult to guess whether there is indeed a punch-hole design on the Redmi Note 9 or not.

Moreover, the Redmi 9 Pro 6GB variant is claimed to have run the Geekbench test, where it scored 569 in the single-core test and 1,755 in the multi-score tests. The smartphone has seemingly outperformed the Realme 6 Pro in terms of Geekbench scores. Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 are also scheduled for an online launch on March 5 after the on-ground event was cancelled in the view of coronavirus epidemic.