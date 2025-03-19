Asus Vivobook 14 Flip review: A well-rounded 2-in-1 that just works

I used the new Asus Vivobook 14 Flip for a couple of weeks as my daily laptop, and I can confidently say it’s one of those laptops that just gets it. It’s not trying to do too much, not being flashy with its design or going over the top with the numbers, but it is a solid all-rounder. Priced at ₹96,990 (Ultra 5) and ₹1,11,990 (Ultra 7), it’s not exactly cheap, but for what it offers, the value feels justified. Here’s my experience with it.

Design and Build: Practical and Thoughtful

From the moment I unboxed it, the Vivobook 14 Flip felt sturdy and well-built. Weighing around 1.5kg, it’s light enough to carry around without feeling like a burden. I tend to move around a lot in the office, and it was a breeze carrying this everywhere with me. The matte grey aluminium chassis gives it a clean and minimalist look while adding to its durability.

What I really liked was the 360-degree hinge. It’s smooth and solid, and I constantly found myself switching between laptop, tablet, and tent modes, and it did so without any wobbling. The screen auto-rotates when you switch modes, which makes the whole experience feel seamless.

The port selection is also solid. It has a mix of old and new, which meant I didn’t need to carry extra adapters. You get:

1 x full-sized HDMI

1 x USB-A

2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Display: Stunning OLED That Stands Out

The 14" OLED touchscreen is easily one of the best things about the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip. It has a 1920 x 1200 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The colours are vibrant, with deep blacks and impressive contrast. Aside from using this as my daily workhorse, I also consumed a lot of video content on this display, which felt really good. Its 600 nits of peak brightness even made it easy to use outdoors while sitting in a cafe.

The touchscreen was responsive, but I am not one to use touchscreen laptops with my hands, as the displays tend to get smudged quickly. So, I was really happy to see the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus included with the laptop. It’s a nice option for anyone who likes to sketch or take notes.

Performance: Handles Everyday Tasks with Ease

The unit I tested came with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In everyday use, the performance was smooth and reliable.

At any given time, I have at least 15 Chrome tabs open, and the office-issued laptop struggles to cope up without being plugged in. However, the Vivobook 14 Flip did not stutter or slow down even once, and that was all on battery, without the charger plugged in. I also tried some light video editing in Premiere Pro, which was handled without any issues.

While it's not a gaming laptop, it can handle light gaming on low to medium settings. Whether gaming or editing, the laptop ran cool and the internal thermal system kept things pretty manageable throughout my usage.

AI Features: Nice to Have, But Not Essential

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is a Copilot+ branded AI PC, shipping with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that promises to deliver up to 47 TOPS of AI performance, but it's still not a game-changer or the biggest reason to buy this laptop. Sure, the AI-powered features are nice to have, such as background blur and eye contact correction on video calls, but I rarely used them. I believe the biggest indicator of a must-have feature is if you start missing it when you don't have access to it, which was never the case for any of these AI features after I used any other Windows or Apple devices.

Battery and Charging: Reliable for a Full Workday

Battery life was solid throughout. I keep my screen on about 75% brightness throughout the day, which involves lots of web browsing, typing, as well as video consumption. And the Vivobook 14 Flip was able to give me 1.5 days of usage without needing to be plugged in. I took this laptop on a weekend trip with me, and I made the bold decision of not carrying its charger, which turned out to be the correct choice as it lasted me throughout the weekend.

Of course, if I wanted to, I could use any other USB-C fast charger to get additional juice, in case it was required. And that's another great thing, this laptop supports 65W USB-C fast charging, so not only do you have the in-box adapter, but you can use any other PD fast charger.

Keyboard and Touchpad: Comfortable and Responsive

The keyboard was one of the highlights for me. Asus’s ErgoSense design gives it 1.7mm of key travel, and the keys are slightly curved to match the shape of your fingertips. Typing felt natural and comfortable, even during long writing sessions.

The touchpad was also excellent. It’s smooth and responsive, and the gesture controls for adjusting brightness and volume directly from the touchpad were surprisingly useful. It’s one of those small features that make daily use more intuitive.

Should You Buy the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip?

After using the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip for a while, I can definitely recommend it. The OLED display is fantastic, the performance is solid for everyday use, and the battery life is incredible. The AI features feel more like a bonus than a necessity for now, but the overall experience is smooth and polished. It's great for students and professionals who want a capable machine to do everyday tasks without worrying about anything. But if you're looking for a gaming machine or you require heavy-duty power, this isn't the one for you.

It starts at ₹96,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and goes up to ₹1,11,990 for the Ultra 7 variant.