Ather Rizta quick review: A fun and family-friendly electric scooter

The wind whipped through my hair as I climbed the winding roads of Nandi Hills on the Ather Rizta, Ather Energy's new electric scooter designed with practicality and family in mind. And while the Rizta might not be as sporty as its sibling, the Ather 450X, it proved to be a surprisingly capable companion on this challenging journey.

The first thing that struck me was the Rizta's comfortable seat. It's truly a family-friendly design, with plenty of space for two adults and one of the longest seats in the Indian market, surpassing even its petrol-powered counterparts. My pillion passenger, who initially had reservations about electric scooters, was pleasantly surprised by the generous legroom and the plush, well-padded seat.

As I ascended, the Rizta effortlessly handled the inclines, thanks to its peppy 5.8 bhp motor and 22 Nm of torque. While not as quick as the 450x, the Rizta's acceleration was still respectable, enough to confidently navigate the occasional traffic buildup and keep pace with other vehicles.

One of the biggest selling points of the Rizta is its range. I drove the Z variant boasting a claimed range of 123 km. Though I didn't fully deplete the battery, our climb up Nandi Hills and subsequent ride back down, including some spirited stretches, barely put a dent in the range, giving us a sense of confidence for longer rides.

The Rizta's design, while conventional, is still appealing with its futuristic lighting and simple lines. The well-rounded body panels exude a sense of security, and the 7-inch TFT console, with AtherStack 6 (based on Android Open Source OS), was a welcome addition, providing clear information and intuitive navigation.

Speaking of features, the Ather Rizta is loaded with them. Ather's SkidControl traction control system, which kicks in when traction is low, proved invaluable on some of the slippery, rain-affected sections of the climb. The combination of Regen braking, AutoHold, and Reverse Mode, already present on the 450 series, further enhances the Rizta's overall riding experience.

The Rizta's ride quality, too, impressed me. Despite the winding and sometimes uneven roads, the suspension managed to keep things comfortable for both rider and passenger. The large underseat storage space and optional frunk add to its practicality, making it ideal for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Overall, the unremarkable design and the price tag of the top-end Rizta could be a concern for some individuals but the Ather Rizta emerges as a compelling option for families and riders seeking a comfortable, practical, and feature-packed electric scooter. While it might not be as sporty as its sibling, the 450X, the Rizta shines in its versatility, comfort, and range, making it a perfect companion for a leisurely journey or any other adventure you have in mind.