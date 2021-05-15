Barsys coaster: The smart bartender

The year 2020 wasn't great. Just when I thought the worst was over, COVID-19 has hit us harder, yet again, forcing us into lockdowns. From catching up with friends and family to hanging out at bars to attending get together and parties, I missed going out and sipping my favorite cocktails. While I had been trying a few cocktails at home, the Barsys smart coaster offered a completely enthralling experience by helping me explore many new cocktails with little effort.

The Barsys coaster is bluetooth enabled, app controlled smart coaster that offers drink recipes along with step-by-step visual assistance. Select the cocktail, place the glass on the coaster and start pouring while following the instructions. The latter bit is what makes this coaster smart and cool at the same time. Instead of using measuring cups, simply pour the ingredients till the coaster changes colour. But before all this, I had to login into the Barsys Coaster app for a seamless experience.

The accompanying app is also a nifty one, available for both Android and iOS. Once logged in, it suggested I add my collection of liquor to the app, either by searching or scanning the barcode on the bottle. Once 'my bar' list was created, the home tab suggested cocktails I could make basis my collection. For instance, one of the suggestions was 'In & Out Lemontini' that included 88 ml vodka and 7 ml lemon liquor. Instead of manually measuring the liquor and pouring, all I had to do was hit the 'Craft' button.

It first instructed me to place the glass on the coaster and start pouring. As I started pouring vodka, the coaster started lighting up blue incrementally. Once I achieved the pour, the coaster started flashing in green, suggesting I should stop. And then the app suggested moving to the next ingredient. Pouring the ingredients and mixing resulted in some nice cocktails. While I have many recipes handy, the app offered instant access to thousands of cocktails. The ones I liked, I was able to save them too.

The search bar comes in handy as other than the suggested recipes, I searched for many more I had heard about. With a repository of thousands of recipes, this is a cool innovative solution for cocktail lovers. It's fun and ideal for small home gatherings where I love pouring for my loved ones. Most importantly, it doesn't ignore mocktail lovers (has a wide collection of mocktail recipes too). Moreover, when powered on and not connected, the coaster illuminates in white, which also bundles as a nice night lamp.

The coaster is priced at Rs 5,500.

Also read: Google, Apple, Amazon, 27 other tech giants push to protect work permits for H-1B spouses

Also read: Bengaluru-based Simple Energy to launch flagship electric scooter on August 15