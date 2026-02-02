Beyond Appliances Dorado 4 Burner review: When your gas stove finally feels like a smart appliance

Gas stoves are usually the most invisible part of a modern kitchen. You turn the knob, the flame lights up, and that is about it. The Dorado 4 Burner Smart Glass Hobtop from Beyond Appliances tries to change that idea by adding just enough intelligence to matter, without turning cooking into a software problem.

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After using the four-burner version as my primary stove, this feels less like a flashy upgrade and more like a thoughtful rethink of what a mid-range kitchen appliance should do in 2026.

First impressions: clean, confident, and properly premium

The Dorado immediately looks more expensive than its ₹16,499 asking price. The black toughened glass top is glossy without feeling fragile, and the burner layout feels spacious rather than crammed. Four vessels can sit comfortably without handles clashing, which is something many budget four-burner stoves still get wrong.

The metallic finish knobs are a standout. They feel solid, turn smoothly, and add a subtle premium touch without trying too hard. This is a stove that looks intentional on a modern countertop rather than something you plan to hide behind utensils.

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Auto ignition that actually feels instant

Auto ignition is no longer special, but execution still matters. On the Dorado, ignition is quick and consistent across all four burners. There is no repeated clicking or half-lit flame drama.

This matters most during busy cooking sessions when multiple burners are being turned on and off rapidly. The stove keeps up without hesitation, which is exactly what you want from something you use multiple times a day.

The digital timer is the real differentiator

The smart digital timer is what separates the Dorado from most glass hobtops in this price range. It is simple, readable, and genuinely useful. Set a time, walk away, and get alerted when it is done.

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This is not about replacing your phone timer. It is about context. The timer lives where the cooking happens, and that reduces mental load when you are juggling multiple dishes. Once you get used to it, going back to a stove without a built-in timer feels oddly primitive.

Safety that goes beyond checkboxes

Flame failure protection on all four burners is a big deal. If the flame goes out due to spillage or airflow, the gas cuts off automatically. This is one of those features you hope never triggers, but when it does, you are very glad it exists.

For homes with kids, pets, or elderly family members, this alone makes the Dorado easier to recommend than cheaper alternatives that skip full burner protection.

Cooking performance: consistent and efficient

The burners deliver even heat and respond well to adjustments. Simmering feels controlled, and high flame cooking has enough punch for quick boiling and stir-frying.

Gas efficiency is noticeable over time. Cooking feels quicker, and flame spread is uniform rather than concentrated in one aggressive ring.

Installation and flexibility

The Dorado supports both LPG and PNG, which is increasingly important in newer homes. Installation is paid, but straightforward, and the convertible design allows it to sit comfortably in different kitchen layouts.

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Once installed, it feels stable and well-balanced, with no wobble or flex even when handling heavier cookware.

Cleaning is easy thanks to the flat glass surface. Spills wipe off without much effort, and the burner layout gives enough breathing room to avoid constant mess buildup.

What stands out over time is reliability. Everything works as expected, every day, without fuss. The stove fades into the background, which is exactly what a good kitchen appliance should do.

Verdict

The digital timer in the Beyond Appliances Dorado 4 Burner is genuinely useful, the flame failure device adds real peace of mind, and the overall build feels like it will age well in a busy kitchen. This is the kind of appliance upgrade you notice not because it demands attention, but because things quietly go wrong less often.

If you are setting up a new kitchen or upgrading an old stove, the Dorado makes a strong case for spending a little more and getting a lot more back.