Dreame Mova K10 Pro review: A smart, no-nonsense wet and dry vacuum for Indian homes

When Dreame introduced the Mova K10 Pro in India, it promised “effortless, pro-level cleaning” at an approachable price of ₹19,999. At first glance, this might seem like yet another cordless vacuum among dozens. But after spending almost a month with it, it’s clear Dreame has built something that strikes a strong balance between powerful performance and intelligent design, without trying too hard to be flashy.

Wet & Dry, Done Right

The Dreame Mova K10 Pro is designed for India’s unique cleaning demands, where wet floor scrubbing is just as important as dry vacuuming. This is not just a vacuum cleaner; it’s a full-on floor-cleaning station that can mop, scrub, vacuum and dry—all in one pass. Its dual-scraper system is particularly well-thought-out: the front scraper handles hair and debris, while the rear rubber scraper dries the surface to prevent streaks and water stains.

With up to 15,000Pa of suction power delivered by a 120,000 RPM motor, the Mova K10 Pro handled wet rice spills, dried cereal, and dust bunnies without choking or leaving residue behind. And because it intelligently adjusts suction based on the type of mess, you don’t need to fiddle with settings mid-clean.

Design: Minimal Fuss, Maximum Mobility

At just 3.8kg, the Mova K10 Pro is light enough to carry between rooms or up a flight of stairs. Its self-propelled traction system is the standout here, it moves forward on its own like a powered suitcase, requiring minimal effort from you. Combined with a flexible swivel head and ergonomic handle, navigating tight corners or under furniture becomes far easier than with traditional upright models.

The 6mm edge-cleaning capability might sound minor, but in real-world usage, it means fewer untouched zones next to skirting boards and corners, an Achilles heel of many vacuums.

Smart Features That Actually Help

The Dreame Mova K10 Pro doesn’t overdo its smart features, but what’s there works. The large LED screen gives you a live update on battery life and cleaning mode, while voice prompts guide you through tank cleaning or battery reminders. The 890ml clean water tank is one of the largest in its class, ensuring fewer interruptions mid-clean.

Battery life is quoted at 30 minutes on auto mode, and in our tests, it came close, around 28 minutes of mixed wet and dry use across 200m². The seven-cell 2400mAh battery setup charges fairly quickly and supports long sessions without the stop-start frustration seen in lower-end models.

App-Free, Worry-Free

Unlike many vacuums trying to shoehorn unnecessary apps or cloud features, the K10 Pro keeps it refreshingly simple. There’s no complicated setup or Wi-Fi pairing needed. Instead, Dreame has focused on solid offline usability, backed by good after-sales service that includes doorstep repair and support in 165+ Indian cities.

Maintenance: Self-Cleaning is a Game-Changer

Press a button, and the Mova K10 Pro flushes its roller with clean water while spinning it rapidly to dislodge gunk, dust, and residue. In a country where hygiene is paramount, this feature adds immense value, especially for users who clean up after pets, kids, or just everyday messes.

Build Quality & Accessories

The K10 Pro doesn’t come with a million attachments and it doesn’t need to. It’s purpose-built for floor cleaning, and everything from the water tanks to the roller feels durable. While it’s not made of ultra-premium materials, nothing feels cheap or flimsy. The magnetic dock is sturdy, and cleaning the tanks is straightforward.

Verdict

The Dreame Mova K10 Pro isn’t trying to be a vacuum for everyone, it’s trying to be the vacuum for Indian homes that demand wet and dry cleaning without the usual headaches. It mostly succeeds. From edge-to-edge cleaning to smart dirt detection and the sheer ease of use, this is an appliance that feels like it was made for India, not just imported here.

While it lacks app connectivity and doesn’t include niche cleaning attachments, what it offers is much more valuable: power, practicality, and purpose-driven features.