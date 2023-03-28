Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Review: The most promising value-for-money smartwatch of 2023?

Fastrack, one of India's leading watch/sunglass brands, has recently introduced its new Revoltt smartwatch series, which includes the Revoltt FS1. This is a budget-friendly smartwatch that comes packed with several features, making it an attractive option for those looking for a minimalist smartwatch at an affordable price point.

Let's take a closer look at what my experience was with the Revoltt FS1 smartwatch.

Design and Style: Sleek and Modern

First off, let's talk about the design of the Revoltt FS1. The watch looks sleek and modern and I really liked the minimalist look that would probably appeal to a wide range of users.

The watch is available in four different colours - Black, Blue, Green, and Teal - so you can choose the colour that best suits your style.

The watch face itself is relatively large, measuring 1.83 inches, but it's not so big that it looks unwieldy on your wrist. The display is bright and clear, making it easy to read even in bright sunlight. The strap is made of soft, durable silicone that felt comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Features: Packed with Functionality

One of the standout features of the Revoltt FS1 is its SingleSync Bluetooth Calling feature. With this feature, you can make and receive calls directly from your watch, without needing to take out your phone. The advanced chipset ensures stable and clear calls, even in noisy environments.

The watch also has a range of health and fitness monitoring features. It can monitor your heart rate 24x7 and has a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood oxygen levels. It also has a sleep tracker that tracks the quality and duration of your sleep, and a stress monitoring feature that provides insights into your stress levels throughout the day. With support for over 100 sports modes, you can keep track of various physical activities with ease.

I tried using the sleep feature along with the constant heart rate measuring and found it to be pretty accurate and consistent.

Another standout feature of the Revoltt FS1 is its Nitrofast charging technology. Fastrack claims that this is the fastest charging technology in this price segment, providing 2.5X charging speed. In my testing, I found that the watch can charge fully in under an hour.

The watch also has smart notifications, which means that you can receive notifications from your phone directly on your watch. This feature was great to use when I didn't want to miss important calls or messages while my phone was in the other room.

Performance: Smooth and (almost) Reliable

In terms of performance, I found the Revoltt FS1 to be smooth. The watch responds quickly to touch inputs, and I didn't experience any serious lag or slowdowns during my testing. The watch face options are easy to access and navigate, and I appreciated the range of options available.

The watch has a water-resistant IP68 rating means the device can survive against dust and up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes. I wore the watch constantly including while washing hands and a quick outing in the rain, and it survived.

In terms of reliability, an issue that crops up in many watches around the sub-Rs 5,000 price range was present here too. And that is a mismatch in step counting. Let’s hope that the company can make it better with more reliability updates in the future.

Price and Availability: Affordable and Accessible

At a special launch price of Rs 1,695, the Fastrack Revoltt FS1 is an affordable and accessible option for anyone in the market for an affordable smartwatch.