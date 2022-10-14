Is Google Pixel 7 Pro the best flagship Android smartphone?

Price: Rs 84,999

Specifications: 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ OLED (512ppi), Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Android 13, Rear Camera: 50MP + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP 5-10x telephoto; Front camera: 10.8MP selfie, 5G, Dual SIM (nano + eSIM), WiFi 6, IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes), 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm, 212g

Colour: Snow (white), Hazel (greyish), Obsidian (black)

In the box: Pixel 7 Pro, USB-C to USB-C Cable, Quick Switch AdaptoR

Google is back and with a bang. After a long break of about three years. It has once again launched its flagship smartphones in India, and that too with very competitive pricing. But does the Google 7 Pro have enough mettle to stand in the league of rivals like Apple and Samsung? The answer is yes.

Refreshing Design:

In the sea of smartphones where all Android phones look alike, the refreshing design on the Pixel 7 Pro stands out. The front and rear are all glass with a metal frame in between. But the raised camera band at the rear (on earlier models, it was a glass visor) adds to the uniqueness of the design. For this, Google has used 100% recycled aluminium, and the polished, shiny finish looks stunning. But at the same time, it is prone to scratches.

This raised band also contributes to ergonomics, as holding the phone is much more comfortable. And instead of resting the phone on the pinkie (little finger), the index finger is placed against the band that supports the weight of the Pixel 7 Pro. This makes even the top of the 6.7-inch screen and the controls (the power button and the volume control on the right panel) accessible with one hand.



Although a dual SIM phone, there is just one physical SIM slot (nano SIM) and the secondary SIM can be installed as an eSIM. And like any other flagships in the league, even the Pixel 7 Pro is IP68 certified – it can withstand water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.

Vibrant display:

Complementing the design is a 6.7-inch vibrant OLED screen, slightly curved towards the sides. The colours popped beautifully, and the text appeared sharp on the bright screen, enhancing the content consumption experience. At 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, scrolling through long web pages, Play Store or even thousands of images in the Google Photos app on the cloud was super smooth. However, at full brightness, the display started stressing my eyes. Hence, I preferred using it on adaptive brightness. It also houses an in-display fingerprint scanner, which quickly unlocks the phone. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection has also been added to prevent the display from scratches and accidental falls.

Computational photography:

Pixel phones have always been about photography, and the Pixel 7 Pro lives up to the legacy. The blend of software and hardware on this flagship results in stunning shots, giving tough competition to the latest iPhones and Galaxy flagships.

The primary setup includes a 50MP wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The camera user interface is intuitive as it seamlessly switches between the lens as you zoom in and out.

But all these numbers boil down to the output, which is simply stunning. Be it the morning or evening skyline, flowers or trees or even the well-lit streets and shops for Diwali; the sensors onboard do an excellent job of capturing fine details and accurate colour rendering. The wide-angle lens also doubles up as a macro shooter – allowing you to get super close to tiny subjects like flowers, bugs and more.

Google has aced low-light photography too. The Night Sight mode kicks in whenever the camera detects inadequate light and captures excellent shots without making the images look artificial. The exposure goes to a maximum of about 6 seconds, where one has to hold still or rest against a wall. There were flaring lights in some shots, but it wasn’t an issue. The images captured using the selfie camera too are impressive, and the front camera also powers the biometric face unlock.

It’s not just the camera magic as Google has put in all its software expertise for this extraordinary photography experience. A host of editing features are accessible in real-time. For instance, the shots captured of the flower arrangement at the Taj Mansingh hotel had people in the background. While checking the images in the Photos app, the 7 Pro suggested erasing people in the background, and it even did a stunning job. But this doesn’t always work with people on the sides and unwanted faces in the foreground. For this, the solution is to use the magic eraser, circle the undesirable element and remove them.

Similarly, unblur tries to fix the blurred image and does a reasonably decent job. Both these features are accessible on the shots captured using the Pixel 7 Pro and even the old pictures backed on Google Photos. The edit option is full of features that one can explore to get the desired result on the device itself.

Even the videos captured from the Pixel 7 Pro at 10-bit 4K 30fps appeared to be of professional quality. Taking videography to the next level was the cinematic video that kept the subject in focus while blurring the background and even the foreground. The mode is quick to shift focus between subjects.

Stock Android:

Most Android smartphones have a custom yet cluttered user interface. That’s not the case with Pixel smartphones. Stock Android means all the apps are neatly placed in the app tray, and you can add shortcuts to the home page. Plus, it only comes pre-installed with Google Apps and Services, and there's no bloatware onboard.

Running Android 13, the Pixel 7 Pro has access to some additional software features from Google. For instance, it transcribes audio recordings in select languages, including English, in real-time. It’s not 100 per cent accurate, but it is around 60 per cent correct. Another exciting feature is reading the transcriptions of voice messages inside Google's Messages app.

Powerful performance:

All this heavy lifting is done by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chip built with AI and ML. On benchmarks, it is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, yet it has enough power to handle all tasks smoothly.

The Pixel 7 Pro took a little longer to set up compared to other Android smartphones. However, the daily user experience has been lag-free. Streaming high-resolution videos and heavy graphic games like Asphalt 9: Legends are engaging and issue-free. I extensively used the phone for photography, web browsing, voice recording (along with the transcript feature), navigation and more. There was not even a single incident where the Pixel 7 Pro showed any signs of struggle. Google also promises three years of major OS updates and at least five years of security updates.

Battery:

The battery backup on the Pixel 7 Pro does not disappoint either. With heavy usage, the 5000mAh battery lasted me a day with still about 25 per cent juice left. And with the adaptive battery setting, the battery life can be extended basis the usage, but it reduces performance and background activity.

Just that Google has also done away with the adapter, leaving you to invest in a new one or use your existing adapter.

Limited Storage:

While everything is great about the Pixel 7 Pro, the only pain point, for some uses, might be the 128 GB storage with no expandable memory. The same issue as the Apple iPhones' base model, but you have a higher capacity option to choose from. But this shouldn't be an issue with the world moving towards cloud storage. Your photos can be backed on Google Photos, and most of the data is on Google Drive. Although you get limited 15GB cloud storage with a Google account, the company offers three months free trial for the Google One cloud storage. Once over, the 100 GB storage plan costs Rs 1300 annually, which you can even share with your family members. This way, all your data is anyways backed on the cloud.

Verdict:

The Pixel 7 Pro, with its refreshing design, stellar camera and superb performance, is one of the best Android smartphones in the market. Google has sealed the deal with the aggressive pricing of Rs 84,999, giving the competition a run for their money.

