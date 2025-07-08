Nothing Headphone (1) review: The coolest looking headphones but how do they sound?

Nothing has never been shy about standing out. Since launching its first true wireless earbuds in 2021, the London-based company has carved out an identity built on transparency, minimalism, and a heavy dose of retro-futurism. Now, it’s taking that aesthetic up a notch with its first pair of over-ear headphones, simply named the Headphone (1). And true to form, they don’t look or sound like anything else on the market.

After spending over a week with them, I can say this: they’re a refreshing deviation from the usual black plastic suspects. But they’re not without trade-offs.

Design that turns heads (literally)

First impressions matter, and Nothing knows it. The Headphone (1) looks like a lovechild of a Walkman and a game console, square aluminium arms meet rounded, transparent ear cups that reveal just enough circuitry to be intriguing. The visual language is unmistakably Nothing: clean, industrial, but playful.

Wearing them outdoors felt like walking around with a concept sketch strapped to my head. Strangers stared. A few asked. A couple even tried them on. So yes, they’re a statement. But what matters more is that they feel well built. The aluminium adds heft without being tiring, and the memory foam padding, both in the ear cups and the generously cushioned headband means you can wear them for hours without fatigue.

That said, the sharp corners on the arms can ding against each other if you’re careless, especially when they’re around your neck. You’ll also need a bit of backpack space for the carry case, since the headphones don’t fold, only rotate to lay flat.

Physical controls, done right

This might be the best part. While most premium headphones chase touch surfaces and gesture zones, Nothing goes tactile. There’s a scroll wheel on the right ear cup for volume, a paddle switch to skip tracks or scrub through audio, and a multifunction button that you can customise via the Nothing X app. Everything feels satisfyingly clicky, deliberate, and refreshingly analogue. No missed swipes. No confusion. Just good old muscle memory.

You also get extra software perks if you’re using a Nothing phone. Channel Hop, which switches between audio apps with a tap, works only with the new Phone (3), which is a bit of a let-down for everyone else.

App smarts and standout features

The Nothing X app is surprisingly rich. There’s an 8-band equaliser with Q factor adjustment, a level of customisation typically reserved for pro audio software. You can tweak frequencies with surgical precision or just pick from presets like ‘More Bass’ or ‘Voice’. There’s even QR code sharing for custom EQ profiles, complete with themed graphics. It’s nerdy, but in a fun way.

The headphones also feature spatial audio with head tracking, which works decently well for movies and gaming. Music feels a bit floaty in comparison, but that’s true across most brands. No hearing test feature here though, unlike Nothing’s own in-ear range.

An IP52 rating means they can handle light rain and sweat, which sets them apart from most competitors who offer zero water protection. And for travel, 80 hours of battery life without ANC (or 35 hours with it) is seriously impressive. A five-minute charge gives five hours of playback, too.

Sound that needs your touch

Let’s get this out of the way: the out-of-box tuning is not its strong suit. These headphones lean dark with lots of bass, rolled-off treble, and slightly recessed mids. It makes for a smooth but subdued listen. Vocals lack sparkle. Cymbals and hi-hats sound muted. Guitars feel like they’ve been pulled a step back.

The silver lining? The EQ is good enough to fix most of this. With a bit of tweaking, I managed to bring out vocal presence and restore clarity to instruments. The soundstage is wide and open, with excellent instrument separation. You just have to work for it.

If you want plug-and-play brilliance, you’re better off with something like the Sony WH-1000XM6. But if you’re comfortable tuning to taste, there’s great audio to be unlocked.

Noise cancellation and call quality

ANC performance is competitive. Low-end rumbles, air-conditioning hum, and office chatter were all handled well. It’s not quite as surgical as Bose or Sony, but it’s more than enough for planes, metros, and open-plan offices. Transparency mode is excellent, letting ambient sound through naturally without harshness or tininess.

Mic quality is reliable in most situations. Calls sounded clean even in street traffic, though echoey rooms threw it off slightly. Overall, the four-mic system with AI voice enhancement does a solid job.

Verdict

The Headphone (1) is a confident debut. It takes risks where it matters: design, controls, durability, and delivers enough on audio and comfort to justify its Rs 21,999 price tag. But it isn’t trying to please everyone. It wants you to tweak, experiment, and live a little differently.

If you’re looking for neutral sound straight out of the box or expect Apple-style spatial magic, this might not be the right fit. But if you want a uniquely designed, well-built pair of cans that rewards customisation and stands out in a sea of sameness, Nothing’s first over-ear headphones are a surprisingly solid pick.