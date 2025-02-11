OnePlus 13 review: The flagship challenger just got serious

OnePlus is kicking off 2025 with the OnePlus 13, a phone that doesn’t just evolve but redefines what a flagship challenger should be. It’s the company’s first device with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same powerhouse chip found in the Realme GT 7 Pro and iQOO 13. OnePlus has always positioned its flagship phones as viable alternatives to Samsung and Apple’s best, and at ₹69,999, the OnePlus 13 has a lot to prove.

But flagship status isn’t just about raw power - it’s about the full experience. So, after using the OnePlus 13 extensively, is it still the underdog flagship killer, or is it finally ready to stand toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the business? Let’s find out.

Design: OnePlus Finally Feels Like a Flagship

OnePlus has taken a bold new direction with the 13’s design. The Arctic Dawn variant I tested has a next-generation surface-based glass coating, giving it a distinct, elegant look. It feels incredibly premium in hand, thanks to a seamless blend of an aluminium frame and curved glass back.

The circular camera module remains, now subtly incorporating the Hasselblad branding near the frame. Unlike the previous iterations, OnePlus has gone with quad-curved glass on the front, seamlessly merging into a flat mid-frame. The combination makes for excellent ergonomics, and despite its large display, it never feels unwieldy.

It’s also built to last, with IP68 and IP69 ratings - meaning it can handle both dust and high-pressure water jets, a rare combo even among premium flagships. And yes, the Alert Slider is still here.

Display: One of the Best

OnePlus’ displays have always been impressive, but the 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR panel here takes things up a notch. It’s stunningly sharp, incredibly bright (4,500 nits peak brightness), and highly responsive, thanks to its LTPO 4.1 tech, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

This is easily one of the best panels on any smartphone right now. HDR content on Netflix and YouTube looks breathtaking, and features like RadiantView tech dynamically adjusts brightness for better sunlight readability. OnePlus also includes Glove Mode and Aqua Touch 2.0, making the screen usable in extreme weather.

And for those who spend hours scrolling, the 2160Hz PWM dimming reduces eye strain significantly.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite is a Beast

The OnePlus 13 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. This isn’t just flagship performance - it’s industry-leading.

App launches are instant, and multitasking is effortless. Even with over a dozen apps running in the background, the phone never slows down. Gaming is where the OnePlus 13 shines the most. Genshin Impact, COD Mobile, and PUBG New State all ran at 120fps with zero frame drops. The Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling system ensures sustained performance without overheating.

Benchmark scores? AnTuTu: 1,761,977 | Geekbench Single-core: 3,086 | Multi-core: 9,300. That puts it ahead of nearly every Android flagship out right now.

Cameras: Hasselblad’s Tuning Pays Off

OnePlus has been steadily improving its camera game, and the 5th-gen Hasselblad camera system is its best yet. The triple 50MP setup includes:

• Primary: 50MP Sony LYT-808 (OIS, f/1.6)

• Ultra-wide: 50MP, 120° FoV

• Telephoto: 50MP 3x Triprism periscope (up to 30x digital zoom)

The main sensor delivers fantastic detail, natural colours, and excellent dynamic range. Even in low-light conditions, NightScape 2.0 ensures bright, sharp images with minimal noise.

The 3x telephoto lens is a welcome upgrade. Portrait shots look DSLR-like, and even at 30x zoom, images retain solid detail. The ultra-wide maintains consistent colour science, avoiding the over-saturation issue seen in previous models.

For video, 8K recording at 30fps and 4K Dolby Vision HDR make it an excellent choice for content creators. Even the 32MP front camera delivers sharp, colour-accurate selfies, with support for 4K video recording - a rarity in this segment.

Software & AI: OxygenOS 15 Feels Fast and Smart

The OnePlus 13 runs OxygenOS 15 (Android 15), which is easily one of the best custom Android skins out there. It’s clean, free of bloat, and optimised for fluid animations.

AI plays a big role here, with features like:

• AI Detail Boost: Restores cropped images to 4K resolution.

• AI Unblur & Reflection Eraser: Cleans up old and blurry images.

• Intelligent Search: Quickly finds files using natural language processing.

• Circle to Search: Instantly searches highlighted text or images.

OnePlus has also promised four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support.

Battery & Charging: A Powerhouse

OnePlus didn’t just increase battery capacity - it supercharged it. The 6,000mAh battery is one of the largest in a mainstream flagship, and it lasts easily over a day and a half on a single charge.

In real-world use, I got:

• 8+ hours of screen-on time with mixed usage.

• 6 hours of gaming on max settings.

• Two full days on moderate usage.

Charging is insanely fast with 100W wired SuperVOOC - 0 to 100% in under 38 minutes. And for the first time, OnePlus has added 50W wireless charging. There’s even reverse wireless charging, making it a more complete flagship experience.

Verdict: OnePlus’ Best Flagship Yet

The OnePlus 13 is an absolute powerhouse. It brings top-tier performance, a stunning display, vastly improved cameras, and one of the best batteries in the business. It’s still cheaper than a Galaxy S24 Ultra but finally feels like a true flagship, rather than a flagship killer.

The only thing holding it back? Brand perception. OnePlus has always been the “enthusiast’s phone,” but for mass-market buyers in India - where Apple and Samsung dominate brand value - breaking through at ₹69,999 is a tough sell.

Still, for those who want cutting-edge performance, Hasselblad-tuned cameras, and a massive battery with super-fast charging, the OnePlus 13 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy today.